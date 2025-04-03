Honkai Star Rail: Ruan Mei Eidolons guide

When the Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 goes live, players will be able to claim a free copy of Ruan Mei. Players who already have the character in their collection will receive an Eidolon after claiming the character from the new Stellar Convergence store. As there are multiple Ruan Mei Eidolons, Trailblazers may wonder which ones are the best.

This article ranks Ruan Mei’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. That said, this list won't include her 3rd and 5th Eidolons as they only boost her ability levels, such as Basic ATK, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent.

Ranking Ruan Mei Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Chatoyant Eclat

Chatoyant Eclat in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Among all Ruan Mei Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail, her fourth power-up, Chatoyant Eclat, is in the fourth spot. It boosts the character’s Break Effect by 100% for a couple of turns when the targeted enemy’s weakness is broken.

Since this only affects Ruan Mei, she receives a decent amount of damage boost. The damage boost is not that helpful in fights, and players need a significant amount of Stellar Jades to acquire this particular Eidolon. Hence, it is ranked low in this list.

3) Reedside Promenade

Reedside Promenade in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Reedside Promenade is Ruan Mei’s second Eidolon. The power-up boosts all allies’ ATK when they attack an enemy with the Weakness Break status effect. As this 5-star usually gets paired with Break Effect team compositions/characters, she excels in buffing their outgoing damage.

However, this particular Eidolon doesn’t help the BE units that much, while Firefly cannot get any benefits from the ATK buff.

Besides that, Reedside Promenade is somewhat mediocre when paired with characters outside of BE teams due to the unique requirement to activate the Eidolon.

2) Sash Cascade

Sash Cascade is Ruan Mei's sixth Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ruan Mei’s sixth Eidolon is Sash Cascade in HSR. The power-up simultaneously increases this 5-star’s Ultimate’s duration and her Passive Talent’s damage multiplier. Ruan Mei’s Ultimate grants All-Type RES PEN to all allies, which can boost their outgoing damage by a significant amount.

However, players require an absurd sum of Stellar Jades to add this eidolon to their collection. Hence, we are placing it in the second spot.

1) Neuronic Embroidery

Neuronic Embroidery is the best Ruan Mei Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Ruan Mei’s first Eidolon, Neuronic Embroidery, secures the first place in this ranked list. The power-up can easily grant this 5-star’s allies DEF ignore while her ultimate is active. Due to how Ruan Mei’s kit is built, she performs her best when placed in Break Effect team compositions.

With the Eidolon in effect, she can allow her allies to deal additional damage when clearing various activities. Outside of BE team comps, Neuronic Embroidery is not that useful. However, this power-up can be acquired for cheap, and you will only have to spend a small number of Passes after obtaining the first copy of Ruan Mei.

