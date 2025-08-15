Honkai Star Rail: Kafka voice lines about other characters

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:58 GMT
We take a look at Kafka
We take a look at Kafka's voice lines about other characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Popular Honkai Star Rail DoT character Kafka recently received a rerun banner in version 3.5. Since the buff and the introduction of a new DoT unit, she has become popular among the Trailblazers again. Thus, many players are pulling for the character to enhance their DoT team composition.

Since Kafka is a member of the notorious organization Stellaron Hunters, it's obvious that players are curious about the character. Here, her voice lines come into play since Trailblazers get to know about the unit. As the voice lines usually get dubbed in four languages, players worldwide can understand them.

We discuss Kafka’s voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters.

What does Kafka think of her fellow Honkai Star Rail characters?

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)
Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Silver Wolf is a fellow member of the Stellaron Hunters, she and Kafka spend a decent amount of time together chatting. When they do so, Kafka wonders how a character with a small stature has so many ideas.

“I like chatting with Silver Wolf. She's got a lot of ideas for someone so small.”

About Blade

Blade from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Blade from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

As for Blade, Kafka thinks, just like his name, he is one with his sword. Moreover, whenever he fights, it is amusing and entertaining to watch.

“Bladie...He takes after his name — his fights are a pleasure to witness.”

About Sam

Stellaron Hunter Sam (Image via HoYoverse)
Stellaron Hunter Sam (Image via HoYoverse)

Whenever choosing and hunting their prey, Kafka in Honkai Star Rail says Sam is not as particular as her. So, there is a low chance someone might end up confronting Kafka, which she believes is a lucky break:

“Oh, Sam isn't nearly as picky about his prey as I am... you might consider it a lucky break running into me.”

About Firefly

Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)
Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)

Because of Firefly’s certain condition, all Kafka can grant her is be by her side:

“I suppose all we can do is to keep each other company...for a while.”

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following links:

bell-icon Manage notifications