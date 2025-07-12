Honkai Star Rail: Saber voice lines about other characters

With Saber, one of the most anticipated characters, becoming available in Honkai Star Rail, many players will be looking to pull for her. She is an excellent DPS unit who can easily nuke the enemies on the battlefield with her abilities. Since Saber is a collaboration unit, players might wonder what she thinks of other characters.

For those curious, this article will list every Saber voice line related to other Honkai Star Rail and Fate characters.

Exploring Saber's voice lines related to other characters in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazer

Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since the Trailblazer is Saber's Master, she wants to make sure they trust each other throughout their journey:

“Though it is the Servant's duty to follow their Master's commands, I do hope we can appreciate and trust each other.”

Archer

Archer (Image via HoYoverse)

Artoria and Emiya share a connection like no other servants, and the former knows how powerful the latter is:

“That red-clad Archer and I share a deep connection. To have him on our side this time is a stroke of luck for both of us.”

Lancer

Although short-tempered, Lancer has exceptional fighting skills, as per this voice line. Additionally, Saber believes Lancer is the "Child of Light":

“He's an exceptional warrior, though his temperament is... impetuous. Or rather, he possesses the wisdom to plan far ahead, yet still throw himself into battle with abandon.. A keen thinker and dauntless warrior. That is the ‘Child of Light.’”

Boothill

Boothill (Image via HoYoverse)

Saber wants Boothill to live a long and fulfilling life after getting his revenge:

“I've seen many people fueled by vengeance, only to have their souls shatter the moment their revenge is complete. I hope that once his revenge is fulfilled, he can still find a reason to exist in this world.”

Aventurine

Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Saber admires Aventurine's fighting prowess and thinks highly of his thirst to engage in battles head-on:

“Those who willingly place themselves in peril often lack strategy. Yet, he possesses a brilliance few can rival, all while chasing the uncontrollable thrill of facing death head-on... Perhaps he is, through and through, a ‘rational madman.’ A formidable fighter who doesn't care about winning or losing. That is truly fearsome.”

Robin

Robin (Image via HoYoverse)

While Robin may seem like a delicate person from the outside, Artoria thinks this Harmony unit is strong-willed:

“That girl may appear a delicate songstress, yet her heart is ever devoted to the well-being of others. I'm certain she has become an irreplaceable presence on the stage of Penacony.”

Miss Note

Although Miss Note has endured many hardships during her life as a human, Artoria believes she is a Heroic Spirit worthy of her title:

“Though fate stripped her of her name and honor, I believe she is still a Heroic Spirit worthy of her title. Every Heroic Spirit, during their life as a human, endured great hardship. Yet through their actions, they lit the way for those who came after.”

Old Oti

Saber is convinced that Old Oti is praying to the Holy Grail for the fragments of his past that he might lose very soon:

“The passage of endless years often erodes the soul, leaving one blind to what was once their guiding purpose. Perhaps this elder's prayer to the Holy Grail is not for power or glory, but for the fragments of a past slipping beyond his grasp.”

