How to do Character Actions in GTA: Online?

Character Actions are taunts in GTA: Online that your character can perform at any time in the game.

These actions can be set in the settings menu, and we guide you through this very process in this article.

Emoting and doing animated moves seem to be all the rage in online gaming today, and the GTA franchise is no different. Ever since the days of "tea bagging" in Halo, developers have included animated moves — Emotes — in online gaming as a way of expression.

Emoting and doing actions, however, serve no gameplay purpose other than just mildly annoying your opponent. But a well-timed emote action (read taunt) can make your opponent's defeat that much sweeter.

Emotes are referred to as "Character Actions" in GTA: Online, and can be performed at will. Giving an opponent the bird right before you blow their car up can be especially satisfying if done right. For those not in the know, Character Actions can be accessed from the Interaction Menu.

GTA: Online can be overwhelming for a new player, as there might be too many activities and submenus to keep in mind. One such submenu is the Interaction Menu, which is key for every player in GTA: Online. It is the most essential submenu, as it has a lot of utilities.

How to do Character Actions in PS4's GTA: Online

Interaction Menu in GTA: Online

Character Actions can be instantly performed by pressing the L3 and R3 analog buttons at the same time. You can set your default Character Action by following these steps:

Open the Interaction Menu by holding the Touchpad Button Navigate to Action Select your desired default Character Action

Remember that you can choose from a variety of Character Actions in the game.

The pointing actions were added to the game as part of the Heists update, so that players could communicate if they didn't have microphones.