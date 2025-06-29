How to avoid Timefall in Death Stranding 2

Timefall in Death Stranding 2 is one of the most iconic and dangerous elements of the game. This eerie rain accelerates the aging of anything it touches, including Sam’s cargo. If you're not careful, a heavy downpour can quickly destroy important packages and compromise your deliveries.
To help you avoid it, this guide will walk you through how to deal with Timefall in Death Stranding 2.
Ways to avoid Timefall in Death Stranding 2
Resting in Private Rooms
The simplest way to avoid Timefall is to wait it out. Scattered across the map are facilities and safehouses where you can access Private Rooms. These spaces let you rest, restore your stamina, and check your equipment. This is ideal for large Timefall zones where continuing to move forward through the rain can cause significant cargo damage.
Use your map to scan for affected zones and decide whether it's better to take shelter or push forward.
Building Timefall Shelters
After completing the early orders in the game, you’ll unlock the PCC tool, which allows you to fabricate useful structures, one of them being the Timefall Shelter. These shelters act as portable, roofed stations where you can rest or store cargo to prevent it from getting damaged by the rain.
These structures are especially helpful when you're out in the wild and too far from a main facility. They can also act as temporary safe-houses that protect you from BTs, as the latter are less likely to attack or detect you in them.
Defeating BTs to clear the skies
In certain areas, Timefall is tied to the presence of BTs (Beached Things). If you defeat these ghostly enemies, the rain will often stop immediately, clearing the path. However, this method is quite risky, especially if you’re low on equipment or health.
If stealth is more your style, it’s smarter to avoid conflict altogether and rely on Timefall Shelters or Private Rooms until the rain passes.
Avoiding Timefall in Death Stranding 2 is crucial for anyone serious about perfect deliveries with unharmed cargo. Whether you're building shelters, staying indoors, or fighting BTs to clear the skies, protecting your cargo should always be your top priority.
