How to avoid Timefall in Death Stranding 2

Timefall in Death Stranding 2 is one of the most iconic and dangerous elements of the game. This eerie rain accelerates the aging of anything it touches, including Sam’s cargo. If you're not careful, a heavy downpour can quickly destroy important packages and compromise your deliveries.

Ad

To help you avoid it, this guide will walk you through how to deal with Timefall in Death Stranding 2.

Ways to avoid Timefall in Death Stranding 2

Avoid Timefall damage by using shelters or waiting it out in safe zones (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resting in Private Rooms

Ad

Trending

The simplest way to avoid Timefall is to wait it out. Scattered across the map are facilities and safehouses where you can access Private Rooms. These spaces let you rest, restore your stamina, and check your equipment. This is ideal for large Timefall zones where continuing to move forward through the rain can cause significant cargo damage.

Use your map to scan for affected zones and decide whether it's better to take shelter or push forward.

Ad

Building Timefall Shelters

After completing the early orders in the game, you’ll unlock the PCC tool, which allows you to fabricate useful structures, one of them being the Timefall Shelter. These shelters act as portable, roofed stations where you can rest or store cargo to prevent it from getting damaged by the rain.

These structures are especially helpful when you're out in the wild and too far from a main facility. They can also act as temporary safe-houses that protect you from BTs, as the latter are less likely to attack or detect you in them.

Ad

Defeating BTs to clear the skies

In certain areas, Timefall is tied to the presence of BTs (Beached Things). If you defeat these ghostly enemies, the rain will often stop immediately, clearing the path. However, this method is quite risky, especially if you’re low on equipment or health.

If stealth is more your style, it’s smarter to avoid conflict altogether and rely on Timefall Shelters or Private Rooms until the rain passes.

Ad

Avoiding Timefall in Death Stranding 2 is crucial for anyone serious about perfect deliveries with unharmed cargo. Whether you're building shelters, staying indoors, or fighting BTs to clear the skies, protecting your cargo should always be your top priority.

Also read — Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Here are some other gaming articles on Death Stranding 2 for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.