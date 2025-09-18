How to beat Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the easier bosses that you would need to defeat in Act 3 of the game. This is one of the main boss-level monsters that you will have to eliminate in order to progress through the storyline. While Crust King Khann is not the most difficult enemy to defeat, the large area attacks that block the fighting arena can be a challenge. However, armed with proper knowledge of the monster’s location and attack pattern, you can defeat this foe quickly.
This article will highlight the best way to beat Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Where to find Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong?
Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found in the Coral Tower area of the map. Getting to this place can be a bit difficult, so here is a quick guide that you can use to navigate to the boss arena:
- Start from the bench present in the left side area of Blasted Steps. This is where you can find several hanging rings.
- Use these rings and the Clawline ability to climb up and reach the upper room to enter the Sands of Karak area. This new area will contain small seeds that you can attack to create platforms for a short period.
- Continue moving toward the right side across the tall room in Sands of Karak. You will reach an area where you can drop down below to the lower platform.
- Once there, you will need to attack the seed to activate temporary platforms and paths. This is a difficult area as you will need to precisely move around and make your way to the top of the room.
- Take a left from here and proceed in the same direction to reach the Coral Tower area. You will need to enter the tower and use the ability Elegy of the Deep to begin the boss fight.
It is important to note that you will need to climb through multiple levels again and clear out locked arenas with waves of monsters to reach the final boss fight arena. After defeating the rooms, new paths will open up that you can use to progress further and challenge Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to beat Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong
Crust King Khann’s Attack patterns
Here is a quick overview of all Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong attacks:
- Coral Pillar: The boss will summon coral pillars at a spot that can be spotted with dust erupting in the arena. The dust will flow in the direction of where the spiked pillar will extend.
- Pillar Cross: Crust King Khann summons two coral pillars to form a cross shape. This is also marked with dust in the arena.
- Coral Overgrowth: The boss can summon shorter coral pillars throughout the arena. The pillar extends out of the ceiling and floor, leaving only a small amount of area for you to remain safe in.
- Coral Fall: King Crust can summon multiple spiked coral pillars on the ceiling that start falling from the edges of the arena. There will be spaces between each spike that falls for you to remain in and avoid taking damage.
It is important to note that the boss will get stunned after a while when you keep attacking. These can be treated as different phases of the fight. The second stun animation will mark the final phase and drastically increase the speed of the attacks from Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Battle Strategy
You will benefit from utilizing the Wanderer Crest in this boss fight. It will help you launch vertical strikes and position yourself in a safe location. Since the coral pillar attacks mostly come with the visual cue of dust in the arena, you can easily dodge most of them with ease.
The Pollip Pouch and Tacks are great tools to have for this fight. Throwing down some Tacks during the fight ensures that you affect the enemy with poison to deal ticking damage. The spiked coral pillar cannot interact with the Tacks, preventing them from being purged. Moreover, you can utilize high-damage skills like the Silkspear to attack the boss without having to go in for a close-range fight every time.
Tips and tricks to beat Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong
Here are some of the tricks you can use to defeat Crust King Khann in Hollow Knight Silksong:
- The first phase of the boss fight is comparatively slower and features telegraphed attacks that can be dodged easily. Attack the boss when it is in between animations and utilize jump attacks to dodge horizontal pillars and chip in damage at the same time.
- The boss is not restricted from moving even when the pillars are present in the arena. You can enter close-range fights and deal damage while occupying the safe space between the spiked coral pillars.
- Clinging to the side walls is another great way to ensure that you can dodge attacks. This makes it easier for you to launch attacks when the boss leaves gaps during its pillar summons.
- Make sure to keep an eye on your health and continuously heal in safe spots during the spot to avoid dying. It is quite easy to charge up your Silk by stacking attacks on Crust King Khann.
- After each stun animation, take a moment to observe the movement and attacks from the boss. This will help you adapt to the pace of the fight faster and ensure victory. This step is crucial for the final phase when the boss starts attacking faster, leaving almost no safe space within the arena.
