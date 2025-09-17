How to complete Trail's End Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Trail's End Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a side quest that you will receive towards the ending segment of the game. You will be assisting the Map Merchant, Shakra, during this mission, and will help her in uncovering what happened to her master. This quest can be picked up from the Bellhart region of Hollow Knight Silksong.

Ad

This article will cover how to complete the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Walkthrough for the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Trail's End wish can be picked up from the wishing board in the Bellhart region. This quest revolves around Shakra, the map merchant, so once you activate it, you will be able to track her in the Bilewater area to complete her request.

Ad

Trending

Play the Needolin with Shakra (Image via Team Cherry)

How to unlock the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

There are two requirements to unlock the quest: You will need to purchase all maps that Shakra in Silksong sells, and secondly, you have to face off against Lace for a second time. You don't need to win the fight. This will take you quite some time, and once that is done, the quest can be started.

Once you start tracking Shakra, you will be able to find her in the Bilewater region. From here on, the quest will be quite straightforward, as a trail of rings will show you where you will need to go in Bilewater. Keep in mind that the area is quite dangerous, and you will need to traverse extremely carefully to reach the part of the map where you can find Shakra.

Ad

Also Read: All Eva upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them

Shakra will be located near a waterfall, where she will ask Hornet to play her needle. When the prompt appears, hold the corresponding button to play the Needolin. Once the sequence ends, you will be rewarded with the Throwing Ring tool, and the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong will conclude.

Check out the following for more Hollow Knight Silksong-related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.