How to complete Trail's End Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Trail's End Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a side quest that you will receive towards the ending segment of the game. You will be assisting the Map Merchant, Shakra, during this mission, and will help her in uncovering what happened to her master. This quest can be picked up from the Bellhart region of Hollow Knight Silksong.
This article will cover how to complete the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Walkthrough for the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong
The Trail's End wish can be picked up from the wishing board in the Bellhart region. This quest revolves around Shakra, the map merchant, so once you activate it, you will be able to track her in the Bilewater area to complete her request.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
How to unlock the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong
There are two requirements to unlock the quest: You will need to purchase all maps that Shakra in Silksong sells, and secondly, you have to face off against Lace for a second time. You don't need to win the fight. This will take you quite some time, and once that is done, the quest can be started.
Once you start tracking Shakra, you will be able to find her in the Bilewater region. From here on, the quest will be quite straightforward, as a trail of rings will show you where you will need to go in Bilewater. Keep in mind that the area is quite dangerous, and you will need to traverse extremely carefully to reach the part of the map where you can find Shakra.
Also Read: All Eva upgrades in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them
Shakra will be located near a waterfall, where she will ask Hornet to play her needle. When the prompt appears, hold the corresponding button to play the Needolin. Once the sequence ends, you will be rewarded with the Throwing Ring tool, and the Trail's End wish in Hollow Knight Silksong will conclude.
Check out the following for more Hollow Knight Silksong-related content:
- Hollow Knight Silksong combat explained
- How to get Hollow Knight Silksong Hornet badge on Twitch
- Silksong trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock
- Will there be a physical edition release of Silksong?
- Where to find Architect's Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
- Where to find Witch's Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
- How to complete Silver Bell's Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.