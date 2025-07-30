How to beat Venti in Brewblossom Aphid challenge in Genshin Impact

During The World Is Your Canvas! quest in Genshin Impact's Easybreeze Holiday Resort quest series, you must defeat Venti in a Brewblossom Aphid challenge. To do so, you need to summon aphids to collect Honeydew and deliver it to the brewing machine before Venti within the time limit.
Trying it for the first time can be tricky, but it is a pretty simple challenge, and completing it entails receiving an Exquisite Chest as a reward.
This article will provide a simple guide on how to beat Venti in the Brewblossom Aphid challenge in Genshin Impact.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Genshin Impact: How to beat Venti in the Brewblossom Aphid challenge
After the challenge has begun, interact with the nearby bugs to gain the ability to control them. Next, wait for the Honeydew spawns to appear and hold the Normal Attack button to move the aphid near the Honeydew. You will have to be quick since Honeydews keep changing positions, and Venti will also try to collect them.
Moreover, remember that the Honeydew will appear on both sides, yours and Venti's, and you can collect them on either side. While doing so, you will also see an orange bar next to your icon under the timer. Don't worry about the percentage shown on the bar, and keep collecting Honeydew until the entire bar is orange.
Once the bar is filled, return to your position and hold the aphid near the brewing machine for a couple of seconds. This will complete the Brewblossom Aphid challenge, but that's not all.
Finally, interact with the nearby Spiritscone to indwell a Tatankasaur and use its rush skill to hit the lever on the brewing machine. This will trigger a long cutscene.
On a related note, you can try the challenge multiple times, so do not worry even if you lose a couple of times.
Once the cutscene ends, you will get an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.
Check out our other Genshin Impact guides:
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Shrine of Depths locations
- Best Ineffa build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more
- Is Ineffa's weapon worth it in Genshin Impact?
- Lauma ascension and talent materials leaked
- Flins ascension and talent materials leaked
- How to decorate the Foamflower Fields in Colorfall Cliffs
- All Easybreeze Holiday Resort Radiant Spincrystal locations
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.