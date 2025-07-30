How to beat Venti in Brewblossom Aphid challenge in Genshin Impact

During The World Is Your Canvas! quest in Genshin Impact's Easybreeze Holiday Resort quest series, you must defeat Venti in a Brewblossom Aphid challenge. To do so, you need to summon aphids to collect Honeydew and deliver it to the brewing machine before Venti within the time limit.

Trying it for the first time can be tricky, but it is a pretty simple challenge, and completing it entails receiving an Exquisite Chest as a reward.

This article will provide a simple guide on how to beat Venti in the Brewblossom Aphid challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to beat Venti in the Brewblossom Aphid challenge

Use the aphid to collect Honeydew (Image via HoYoverse)

After the challenge has begun, interact with the nearby bugs to gain the ability to control them. Next, wait for the Honeydew spawns to appear and hold the Normal Attack button to move the aphid near the Honeydew. You will have to be quick since Honeydews keep changing positions, and Venti will also try to collect them.

Moreover, remember that the Honeydew will appear on both sides, yours and Venti's, and you can collect them on either side. While doing so, you will also see an orange bar next to your icon under the timer. Don't worry about the percentage shown on the bar, and keep collecting Honeydew until the entire bar is orange.

Deliver the Honey to the brewer (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the bar is filled, return to your position and hold the aphid near the brewing machine for a couple of seconds. This will complete the Brewblossom Aphid challenge, but that's not all.

Hit the lever using Tatankasaur's rush (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, interact with the nearby Spiritscone to indwell a Tatankasaur and use its rush skill to hit the lever on the brewing machine. This will trigger a long cutscene.

On a related note, you can try the challenge multiple times, so do not worry even if you lose a couple of times.

Exquisite Chest for completing the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the cutscene ends, you will get an Exquisite Chest, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

