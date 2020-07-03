How do 'Bits' work on Twitch?

Twitch is quite possibly the biggest streaming platform for gaming, and allows you to support your favourite streamers through virtual currency.

'Bits' are a virtual currency on Twitch that can be purchased or accumulated over time.

Twitch, over the years, has become a major streaming platform, and quite possibly the biggest video game streaming platform on the Internet. Famous streamers like Shroud, Ninja and Dr DisRespect rose to fame on Twitch.

Twitch is a great medium to kick back, relax and watch your favourite games being played by interesting personalities and capable gamers. It is also a viable career option for gamers who are looking to make a career in game streaming.

Twitch also allows for the audience to support their favourite streamer by using the virtual currency on the platform called 'Bits'. They can be either purchased or collected over time by watching ads on the platform.

What are bits, and how do they work on Twitch?

Bits are a virtual currency that you can purchase, or accumulate over time on Twitch. You can use these 'bits' to cheer on your favourite Twitch streamer to support them.

Essentially, Bits are animated stickers that you can send in chats to show your support for the streamer.

Prices for Twitch Bits:

100 bits=$1.4

500 bits=$7

1000 bits=$10

1500 bits=$19.95

5000 bits=$64.4

1000 bits=$126

25000 bits=$308

"A Cheer is a chat message that uses Bits. Bits can be used one by one, all at once, or anywhere in between. Using many at once shows more support and creates cooler animated emotes."

-Twitch Help

As you Cheer on Partners and Affiliates on the platform, you will earn Chat Badges that show your support for the streamer in chat. These badges will appear at all times, but only on the channels where you've earned them.