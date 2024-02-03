Spirit Orb is a Genshin Impact quest item you will come across after solving puzzles around Mt. Xualin. During the "An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade" World Quest, players will have to find three Spirit Orbs and activate them in a pavilion, which is also located in Mt. Xuanlin. Hence, it is possible to complete this objective through exploration before completing version 4.4 main "Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade" World Quest series.

Completing this world questline is important, as you gain access to various hidden sub-regions for more exploration. Solving the puzzles to obtain Spirit Orb quest items can be tricky. Here is a comprehensive guide on how to unlock and use the Spirit Orbs in Genshin Impact.

This article will cover the process of collecting the Spirit Orb in Genshin Impact.

How to collect the Spirit Orb in Genshin Impact

Location of all 3 Spirit Orbs puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find Jade Cascade, a new type of puzzle located in Mt. Xualin, Chenyu Vale. The map above has marked the exact location where players will encounter these puzzles. There are three sealed carp statues that players can unlock using Adeptal Energy to obtain Spirit Orb as a reward.

As stated earlier, you will need these as quest items while completing the "Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade" World Quest series.

Jade Cascade Puzzle #1

Puzzle #1 solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Carp Spirit Orb is located directly below the pavilion in Mt.Xuanlin. Genshin Impact players can start solving the puzzle by taking the Jade Hairpin (tree branch) located in the northwest and moving the floating rock. Lower the high-floating rock on your south with the Jade Hairpin.

After that, use the two Jade Incense Cauldrons to light up the censers to obtain the first Carp Spirit Orb.

Jade Cascade Puzzle #2

Puzzle #2 solution (Image via HoYoverse)

From this location, glide northward to find the second Carp Spirit Orb's main mechanism. Take the Jade Hairpin located on the top right and place it on the left side of the mountain. This should also lift a submerged platform in front of stone carvings. Pick up the carving and place it on the platform right beside it.

This should unseal the main mechanism, which you would place under the Jade Hairpin to complete the puzzle.

Jade Cascade Puzzle #3

Puzzle #3 solution (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Spirit Orb can be found southeast of the previous location. Defeat the mobs of enemies to unlock the Carp Statues. Pick up the statue and place it on a nearby platform. Finally, look up and slide the Jade Hairpin to the opposite side to finish the last Spirit Orb puzzle.

How to use the collected spirit orb in Genshin Impact

Activate the Spirit Orbs in this pavilion (Image via HoYoverse)

Collecting Spirit Orbs is part of an objective from "An Ancient Sacrifice of Sacred Brocade" World Quest. Do note that this is a sub-quest from Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade, the main World Quest series of version 4.4 update.

