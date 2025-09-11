How to complete Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the mid-game quests that you can take up from the Songclave area in the Citadel part of the map. The mission itself is quite straightforward, as you simply need to find and help an NPC named Sherma in gathering healing supplies from Whiteward. Once you accept the wish, it will be added and tracked within the Tasks window.

This article will highlight the most effective method to complete the Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

You will need to travel to the settlement in Songclave and interact with the Notice Board located on the right side to accept the Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. After accepting the wish, you can look at the Tasks tab for some quick information about the completion of the quest.

That said, here is a quick guide that you can use to find Sherma and complete the Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:

From the location where you accept the wish, go to the left and climb up through the vertical walls. Climb up to enter the next room and use the elevator to go to the Choral Chambers area.

through the vertical walls. Climb up to enter the next room and to go to the area. Exit the elevator and travel to the right side to reach the entrance of the Whiteward area on the map.

to reach the entrance of the on the map. Enter Whiteward and strike the lever to activate the elevator and go down. After exiting the elevator, travel left and climb through the platforms located at the edge. Keep going up and then take a left to climb to the topmost portion of the room.

to activate the elevator and go down. After exiting the elevator, located at the edge. Keep going up and then take a left to climb to the topmost portion of the room. Dodge all the traps in this region and make your way to the right side till you reach a lever on the floor . Strike it to open a new path below and continue going right.

in this region and make your way to the right side till you . Strike it to open a and continue going right. Jump down through the shaft at the right side edge to find an object to interact with . Track the item to reveal a leading line toward the target location.

to find an . Track the item to reveal a toward the target location. Defeat all enemies and dodge all the traps in the path, and make your way toward the right side. Climb up the platforms and travel left from the path above. You will then find a door that you can enter .

the platforms and from the path above. You will then find a . Go right after entering and break the wall to reveal a new path. Cross the room to find Sherma waiting on the right side. Interact with the NPC and then defeat all enemies in the area to complete the Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Songclave settlement area has a Notice Board with several Wishes (Image via Team Cherry)

It is important to note that the reward for this wish will be provided to you automatically once the quest is complete.

All Balm for the Wounded wish rewards

The reward for completing the Balm for the Wounded Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a Spool Fragment. This item is crucial for the protagonist as it increases the amount of Silk that you can hold. It makes it easier to utilize more Silk Skills and heal without having to compromise on either ability.

Spool Fragments can be gathered throughout the game in different regions of the map. While some are provided as a reward, others can be collected by interacting with NPCs or while exploring the massive world of Hollow Knight Silksong.

