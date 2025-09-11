How to complete Roach Guts wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Roach Guts wish in Hollow Knight Silksong comes up a bit ahead in the game after you have reached the Sinner’s Road area on the map. The task requires you to farm the Roach Gut item from around the region by defeating some enemies. Although it is not a difficult quest to complete, the mobs in the area can be a bit challenging due to their charging attack patterns. However, you can dodge them and eliminate these monsters with a few good hits.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Roach Guts wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Roach Guts wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

You will need to visit Sinner’s Road first and then make your way to the room located on the upper right side of the large vertical area. Climb up and go right using the hanging metal spikes in the region, then glide to the platform present on the right side. Enter the next room and interact with the NPCs named Crull and Benjin. Here, you can accept the wish and start your quest.

Here is a quick guide that fans can follow to complete the Roach Guts wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Climb down from the platform that you used to enter the room with the NPCs. There are many spike traps in the area alongside flying enemies, so make sure to glide down slowly . You can then move left from the bottom area .

from the platform that you used to enter the room with the NPCs. There are many in the area alongside flying enemies, so make sure to . You can then . Go down again and inside the room on the left to encounter a region filled with hanging metal cages . This is where you will find a few Roach enemies .

to encounter a region filled with . This is where you will find a few . The Roaches will charge toward you with a small leap . They also retreat a few steps back almost instantly. Use the gaps in their attack pattern to deal damage with your weapon.

. They also almost instantly. Use the gaps in their attack pattern to with your weapon. Once they are eliminated, you will be able to collect the Roach Gut item from the fallen enemies. Repeat this step to take down all the Roach mobs in the area.

from the fallen enemies. Repeat this step to take down all the Roach mobs in the area. Farm as many Roach Gut items in this location as possible, then return to the area from another so they can respawn. This will help you gather the items required for the completion of the Roach Guts wish in Hollow Knight Silksong quickly.

in this location as possible, then return to the area from another so they can respawn. This will help you gather the items required for the completion of the in Hollow Knight Silksong quickly. You can then go back to the location of the NPCs where you had originally accepted the wish. Hand over 10 Roach Gut items to Crull and Benjin to finish the mission.

Roach enemies in Sinner's Road (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: How to unlock extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong

It is important to note that you can also find Roach enemies on the top portion of Sinner’s Road. The location is directly above (use the map to chart your route to the top if necessary) the hut where the NPCs reside. The game will notify you about the progression on the Tasks tab and also provide a notification on the bottom left part of the screen about the wish being updated.

All Roach Guts wish rewards

The reward for completing the Roach Guts wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is Tacks. This is a great item to have, as you can scatter them on the ground and damage enemies that walk over them. It is a Red slot tool that the Knight can use for a maximum of 5 times. After 5 turns, the Tacks will need to be replenished.

Read more: How to use mods in Hollow Knight Silksong

Tacks in Hollow Knight Silksong can be refilled by resting on a bench and spending Shell Shards. It is quite effective against grounded enemies and bosses that tend to initiate charging attacks.

