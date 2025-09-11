How to complete Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is another quest that will task you with retrieving items from around the map. This wish can be accepted from the Notice Board in the Songclave area, located inside the Citadel part of the map. The wish description highlights that you would need to travel around and gather White Cloaks to help the residents of Songclave. The reward for completing this wish will also be showcased in the wish window.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

Accepting the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is simple. All you need to do is go to the settlement in Songclave and interact with the Notice Board on the right side. Select the Cloaks of the Choir wish and then activate the quest to start tracking it in your Tasks tab. You can then start with the task of collecting the necessary items from the map.

Ad

Trending

That said, here is a guide that you can utilize to complete the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:

After accepting the wish, you will need to travel to the Choral Chambers area located toward the bottom left side of Songclave, just across Grand Bellway . Use the map to chart your way into the larger horizontal room.

area located toward the bottom left side of Songclave, just across . Use the map to chart your way into the larger horizontal room. Defeat the enemies in this room while dodging their attacks to secure the Choir Cloak item from the fallen mobs.

in this room while dodging their attacks to secure the from the fallen mobs. Make your way to the left of this room to find more enemies wearing White Cloaks and eliminate them. You can then exit to a nearby room and re-enter this area for the enemies to respawn.

to find more and eliminate them. You can then exit to a nearby room and re-enter this area for the enemies to respawn. Repeat these steps till you have collected all the Choir Cloak items . You can track your progression on the wish with the Tasks window .

. You can track your progression on the wish with the . Once you have gathered all the necessary items, you can head back to the Songclave settlement. Interact with the Notice Board to hand over the items and mark the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong as completed.

Ad

Location of the Notice Board in Songclave and Choral Chambers in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Also read: How to unlock extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ad

It is important to note that you can also seek out other enemies in the region wearing White Cloaks to obtain the item.

All Cloaks of the Choir wish rewards

The reward for completing the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a Heavy Rosary Necklace. This is a great reward to have as it is the currency of the game, and you will need to spend Rosaries to unlock benches and other features in the game. It is also better to unlock as many objects as possible within every area with Rosaries instead of hoarding them.

Ad

Read more: 5 best mods for Hollow Knight Silksong

Quests that reward you with Rosaries or other in-game currency may not always be mandatory to complete for the main storyline progression. However, fans will need to finish them if they aim to reach 100% completion in the game.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.