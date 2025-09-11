How to complete Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is another quest that will task you with retrieving items from around the map. This wish can be accepted from the Notice Board in the Songclave area, located inside the Citadel part of the map. The wish description highlights that you would need to travel around and gather White Cloaks to help the residents of Songclave. The reward for completing this wish will also be showcased in the wish window.
This article will highlight the best way to complete the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough
Accepting the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is simple. All you need to do is go to the settlement in Songclave and interact with the Notice Board on the right side. Select the Cloaks of the Choir wish and then activate the quest to start tracking it in your Tasks tab. You can then start with the task of collecting the necessary items from the map.
That said, here is a guide that you can utilize to complete the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong:
- After accepting the wish, you will need to travel to the Choral Chambers area located toward the bottom left side of Songclave, just across Grand Bellway. Use the map to chart your way into the larger horizontal room.
- Defeat the enemies in this room while dodging their attacks to secure the Choir Cloak item from the fallen mobs.
- Make your way to the left of this room to find more enemies wearing White Cloaks and eliminate them. You can then exit to a nearby room and re-enter this area for the enemies to respawn.
- Repeat these steps till you have collected all the Choir Cloak items. You can track your progression on the wish with the Tasks window.
- Once you have gathered all the necessary items, you can head back to the Songclave settlement. Interact with the Notice Board to hand over the items and mark the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong as completed.
Also read: How to unlock extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong
It is important to note that you can also seek out other enemies in the region wearing White Cloaks to obtain the item.
All Cloaks of the Choir wish rewards
The reward for completing the Cloaks of the Choir wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a Heavy Rosary Necklace. This is a great reward to have as it is the currency of the game, and you will need to spend Rosaries to unlock benches and other features in the game. It is also better to unlock as many objects as possible within every area with Rosaries instead of hoarding them.
Read more: 5 best mods for Hollow Knight Silksong
Quests that reward you with Rosaries or other in-game currency may not always be mandatory to complete for the main storyline progression. However, fans will need to finish them if they aim to reach 100% completion in the game.
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- How to use mods in Hollow Knight Silksong
- All endings in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them
- All endings in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get them
- All Hollow Knight Silksong Crests and their locations
- All Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and where to find them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.