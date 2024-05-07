How to complete Covert Research in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Covert Research mission objective in Gray Zone Warfare clashes with the Reclamation quest so you can choose to complete one or the other. You will need to retrieve a very specific container from a highly guarded house and bring it back so the Lab Rat can assess the contents of the item. She says that they must conduct a series of research on it before it can be given to Mr. Pell as it can hold answers about the current situation of the region.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide for you to complete the Covert Research quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

A Complete Guide: Covert Research in Gray Zone Warfare

Covert Research mission tab (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Since both Reclamation and Covert Research share the same objective, we can assume that the storyline and mission trends will change a bit depending on which quest you complete first.

That said, here is how you can complete the Covert Research mission in Gray Zone Warfare:

You will need to accept the task from the Lab Rat before heading out to the battlefield.

Once accepted, you will need to make your way to Nam Thaven town. You have to find the house first to get your hands on the container.

The guarded house will be present on the Town Hall’s side of the street and directly opposite the Construction and Motel.

Location of the Guarded House (Image via MADFINGER Games)

You will have to cross a few trees and get to the edge of the town to find this house.

After you have cleared the area and taken down all enemy AI soldiers, you need to make your way inside the house.

You will find a flight of stairs inside that will take you to the first floor.

The metal container will be present inside one of the rooms. You might have to clear out some space in your bag to carry this item.

Travel to your nearest landing zone and call in a helicopter for evacuation. Report back to the Lab Rat and submit your findings to mark the Covert Research mission as completed

It is important to note that the house is a highly contested area and it is best to perform this mission with a squad. There is a very high chance of you getting eliminated and losing your loot. So it would be beneficial for you to carry only the necessary equipment like weapons and some medical supplies.

You should constantly keep an eye out for any stragglers in the area and make sure all guards are killed before entering the house. You might get shot in the back while retrieving the item causing you to respawn and travel back to the location for the container. Expect a fair amount of resistance while entering the gates and on the sides of the house perimeter.

