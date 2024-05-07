How to complete Out Of The Blue in Gray Zone Warfare?

Gunny gives out the Out Of The Blue mission in Gray Zone Warfare and asks us to sneak into the Blue Lagoon region and retrieve intel on the hostile group present there. This group has overtaken the tourist spot and the base does not know if these armed locals will cause any trouble and be a threat in the future. So you need to get valuable information from the location to understand their motives and any ill intentions ahead of time.

This article will highlight an easy guide for you to complete the Out Of The Blue quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

Out Of The Blue in Gray Zone Warfare Guide

Gunny's mission tab for Out Of The Blue (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide that can help you complete the Out Of The Blue mission in Gray Zone Warfare:

First, accept the task from Gunny. It will have only a single objective which will require you to get intel from the Blue Lagoon region for successful completion.

There are two ways in which you can get to the required region. You can either go to Nam Thaven town and walk or drop down near the Ban Pa area and trek through Tiger Bay City to reach Blue Lagoon.

While it is a lengthy trek, we recommend walking from Ban Pa and around Tiger City. This will help you discover new landing zones that can help you in future missions.

Locate the tile on the map where Blue Lagoon is written. Travel to the edge of this tile on the map and you should find a hideout area.

House with open windows (Image via MADFINGER Games)

A lot of small houses and shacks will be present inside. Find the one with two overhanging windows and lots of seating arrangements.

On the table near the communication equipment, you can find a red document named “Organisation Notes”. Stash it into your bag and move to the closest landing zone for extraction.

Report back your findings and this mission will be marked as completed after getting back to the base.

It is important to note that the hideout contains a lot of AI soldiers. It is best if you can stealthily go inside and retrieve the document. In case that option is not available, you should single out your gunfights to win more easily. There is a high chance that you will be eliminated a few times in this mission due to the unknown territory.

Also Read: A Single Drop Mission Guide

This is why it is best to pack light and carry only essential items like weapons, bullets, medical supplies, water, and food. This will help you minimize the risk of losing a lot of loot and make it easier for you to retrieve it quickly even if you get shot by enemies and bleed out on the field.

That is everything you need to know about completing the Out Of The Blue mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.