The Crash Test Dummy Quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet is one of the quests available in the D.I.A.P.E.R. Program DLC. It requires you to test a special suit provided by the Shama Lama, which is destined to fail in four different parameters.

With that said, here is how to complete the Crash Test Dummy Quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

A detailed walkthrough of the Crash Test Dummy Quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet

To unlock the Crash Test Dummy Quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet, you must complete any of the first missions given to you by the Shama Lama. Once you are done with that, visit the Habitat again to receive the Crash Test Dummy Quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Shama Lama's special prototype suit for Crash Test Dummy quest (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

For the Crash Test Dummy Quest in Revenge of the Savage Planet, Shama Lama will provide you with a special suit and will ask you to perform four different tests on it. You will have to activate the suit and report failures in all four of these tests to complete this quest. Here is a detailed explanation:

High-Speed Landing

To get a failure on high-speed landing, all you need to do is jump and die from a suitable height. This is particularly easy to perform with this special suit equipped, as it removes any and all resistance to fall damage in the game.

Extreme Heat

Fire is easily accessible in Revenge of the Savage Planet. To achieve extreme heat failure, you can do any one of the following:

Jump into a pool of lava

Get defeated by a fire-attacking enemy

Shoot yourself with lava goo

High Voltage Current

The four failure tests in the Crash Test Dummy quest (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios)

To achieve this failure, you must be electrocuted to death. Although the ways to complete this are limited, there are a few things you can do. The first and easiest method is to jump into an electrified mushroom. You can also collect some ferrous goo and step into it to get electrocuted.

Flash Solidification

This is the most complex of all the suit failure tests in this quest. For this, you will have to be defeated while being frozen, which is not as easy to complete as it sounds.

Firstly, there are only two ways for you to get frozen, namely icy plants on some planets and the flying ice enemies in Zenethian Rift.

However, you cannot rely on the flying ice enemies, as the reduced health from the suit makes it so that the enemies defeat you before getting to freeze you.

Therefore, to complete this task, you will have to freeze yourself with an ice plant in front of any enemy and wait for it to defeat you. This is, again, tricky as it requires precise timing and can also often freeze the enemy along with you. Patience is key here, so keep trying and you will eventually get it done.

