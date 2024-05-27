How to complete Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare

Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission offered by Banshee. Here, the task is quite straightforward, and all you have to do is locate a certain piece of evidence and hand it over to Banshee at base camp. Though relatively simple, this task will earn you a favorable amount of Reputation points with the NPC, which will be perfect for the long run.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to completing Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare. Read below for a detailed brief on the mission objectives and how you can easily complete it.

Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As mentioned above, Banshee's Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare is an intel and recon mission. You will have to recover valuable intel from a source and you must ensure that it is brought back, and delivered back to Banshee in pristine condition.

Without further ado, here's a step-by-step guideline to completing Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare:

1) Head to the location

Location for Deal of the Century in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger games)

First and foremost, head towards the location of the intel. It is located at Fort Narith, so you must make your way there either by foot or by taking a chopper to the nearest Landing Zone (LZ).

The closest LZ to Fort Narith is Delta 1 and Delta 2. So, make your way there and proceed to head toward the center of the point of interest (POI).

2) Proceed to the Headquarters in Fort Narith

Where to find documents in Office 22? (Image via Madfinger Games)

Head towards the Headquarters in Fort Narith. Players must note that this area will be extremely heavily guarded, and each guard will be armed with dangerous weaponry and high-tier armor. We urge all players to exercise caution and take their time in clearing out this area from AI control.

If you have friends who play the game, we urge you to bring them over to quickly clear the area from enemy control.

Now, make your way to the second floor and take a left. Head to Office 22 and gain entry. Inside the office, on a desk, you will find the intel "Jet Fighter Deal," which you must retrieve for Banshee. Take control of the item, exfil, and proceed to deliver it back to Banshee at Basecamp.

