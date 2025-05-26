How to complete Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare

Artisan assigns you a new mission called Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare. The vendors ask us to enter the construction site on the east side of the map. The LLA is using this site as a veritable outpost, and they have stopped using all radio communications. The objective is to gather all the intel we can find at the outpost so that the vendors can identify enemies' plans and prepare adequate countermeasures.

This article explains how players can complete the Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare.

Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Intel files in Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to travel to a construction site on the east side of Kiu Vongsa point of interest. You must travel to the construction site area, which will mark the completion of the first objective.

After exploring the area, you have to locate the employee quarters, where you'll find a few tables, and on top of one are the files. You have to read and report the intel from the files by interacting with the item. Doing this will signal the end of this mission.

This was an exploration quest, and doing this was pretty straightforward. However, the map and the outpost area are monitored by AI opponents. It's advisable to carry out this operation with stealth, as there is a high possibility that you can get killed, eventually leading to the loss of your progress.

The intel reveals that the rebels are preparing for a massive attack on the east side of the island and are attempting to expand their territory. Here are all the rewards you'll get for completing the Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare:

USD 1,500

900 Exp

+ 500 Reputation with Gunny

with 160x 7.62x54R SR

That is everything you need to know about completing the Draw Not Bet in Gray Zone Warfare. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates, news, and guides.

