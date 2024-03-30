How to complete Dulled Steel Cold Forge in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dulled Steel Cold Forge in Dragon's Dogma 2 is the beginning of a side quest chain that leads to a valuable item for the Arisen. However, it’s a side quest that can easily be missed, if you don’t know when it starts, and where to begin it. Thankfully, it’s not a challenging quest, but it will require some travel and exploration.

If you’re interested in acquiring and upgrading the Regalia Sword in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need to complete Dulled Steel Cold Forge and the quest that comes up afterward, to begin powering it up. Let’s dive into the first quest though, and get you a new valuable item.

Completing Dulled Steel Cold Forge in Dragon's Dogma 2

The quest begins along this path (Image via Capcom)

Dulled Steel Cold Forge can be undertaken in Dragon's Dogma 2 once you’ve completed Disa’s Plot and The Stolen Throne Main Story Quests. When you’re ready, head into the Vernworth Castle map, and head to the path shown in the screenshot above. You should find the soldier, named Roman here, who will give you the Regalia Sword.

This is a valuable, ceremonial sword, but its use has worn it down. Head to the Smithy in Vernworth and talk to the man there. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the power to repair this sword in Dragon's Dogma 2 for Dulled Steel Cold Forge. Instead, you need to go to Brokkr’s Smithy, in Bakbattahl. Teleport there, or make your way through the Checkpoint Rest Town, and head to the Smithy.

Bring the blade to Brokkr, and he’ll tell you he can’t do anything with it. Wait for a few moments for him to leave, and try his apprentice, Sara instead. She’s got an idea of how you can fix this blade. Head to the Digger’s Mine and farm up some Glimmercoal, to help inspire Brokkr again.

Here's the cave you need to explore (Image via Capcom)

You can find Digger’s Mine in the image above - it’s a relatively simple cave to navigate, but there is a powerful Grim Ogre here. While they are dangerous, they can drop the valuable Sunstone crafting material. You’ll also have to fight goblins and slimes as you explore. It’s going to be easier to have your lamp off in this cave, so you can see the glowing coals.

Sara will take up to 25 Glimmercoal, but all you need are 15 to complete the quest. If you want to get all 25, it will take two trips - so gather up what you can find, return to a campsite or Bakbattahl, and rest for a few days.

Sara will take charge of repairing the sword, and she’ll take the sword from you. This completes Dulled Steel Cold Forge in Dragon's Dogma 2, but there’s more to do in the next quest: Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge.

Check out our other Dragon's Dogma 2 guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 review || Unlock Warrior and Sorcerer || Vocation tier list || Unlock Magick Archer || Unlock Trickster || Early-game loadout for Sorcerer || Complete A Case of Sculptor’s Block ||