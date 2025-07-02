How to complete Episode 4 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

To increase your base level of progression in Death Stranding 2, getting through Episode 4 is key. It kicks off right after the events of Episode 3, where Sam meets Rainy for the first time, and both head over to the DHV Magellan. What follows is a mix of emotional reveals, tactical deliveries, and some smart route planning.

Let’s go through the steps to complete Episode 4 in Death Stranding 2.

A guide to complete Episode 4 in Death Stranding 2

Begin with the Kangaroo Rescue mission

Mission Stats in DS2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The first real task of Episode 4 in Death Stranding 2 starts after a cutscene on the DHV Magellan bridge, where Rainy is introduced to Sam. Fragile calls her a “good friend of the cause,” and while her backstory is told later, your immediate focus is grabbing a test subject — specifically, a kangaroo.

You’ll receive a delivery order from Rainbow Valley asking you to retrieve an escaped kangaroo from the forest south of the Animal Shelter. You’ve got 30 minutes to make the delivery, but it’s not as easy as running there.

You need to be quick as well as careful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The forest is a deep canyon surrounded by cliffs, with high chiral density and bushfire hazards kicking in midway through. There are no BTs or enemy units, but that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down. You won’t need ladders or climbing anchors, but gear management matters a lot here.

Tips for this section:

The kangaroo must be carried on your back , so clear space beforehand.

, so clear space beforehand. If you’re holding too much, use a Floating Carrier for your existing cargo.

for your existing cargo. Equip the Tar Cannon (unlocked when Rainbow Valley joins the network) to help suppress flames if needed.

(unlocked when Rainbow Valley joins the network) to help suppress flames if needed. You can sprint through the fire edges to save time, but that’ll chew up your stamina and any floating cargo.

Once you drop the kangaroo off at the shelter, a cutscene plays. Rainy steps out of the DHV Magellan and uses her power to summon timefall, putting out the wildfire. That’s when Fragile opens up about Rainy’s backstory. Connecting this shelter to the network also unlocks animal rescue missions and the ability to print Decoy Holograms.

Wrap this part up by heading back to Megallan's bridge, where a conversation about stillbaby syndrome sets the tone for what’s next.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 Digital Deluxe Edition: Content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Supply run to the Northern Environmental Observatory

Mission stats and Route Simulator in Episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Next up, you’re delivering aid packages to the Northern Environmental Observatory. Fast travel using DHV Magellan’s system to West Fort Knot, where the cargo pickup is waiting.

Tip: The cargo is heavy, so I recommend bringing the Pickup Off-Roader if you’ve got it unlocked. Don’t go straight to your target because that path cuts through a Brigand base — they’ll ruin your day fast.

Ensure that the damage to the contents is minimized (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Here’s the safer, smarter route:

From West Fort Knot , take the road left and don’t follow the river heading to Rainbow Valley.

, take the road and heading to Rainbow Valley. Cross the second river near the Mine and push toward the white stone hill . Climb up and aim for the Animal Shelter .

near the and push toward the . Climb up and aim for the . Watch out for chiral bats in the hills. Get too close, and you’ll start bleeding. Stick to safe paths and keep your health in check.

Once the Animal Shelter is behind you on the right, move forward until you find a decline. Go down and turn left, crossing a stream and then another. The Brigand base should stay far off on your right — keep it that way. Before heading too deep, charge your truck fully — aim for at least 130% battery if you’re stepping out of the chiral network zone.

Reaching the Observatory and connecting it to the network will net rewards like:

Around 600 likes

Squares Porter Suit

Blood Boomerang

What’s next after Episode 4

Sam in conversation with Tarman in Episode 4 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once both deliveries are done, Sam will get a new objective related to the anomaly Tarman mentioned. This kicks off your first journey to the land of the dead and the introduction of Neil, a mysterious figure who’ll become far more important moving forward.

That’s it — Episode 4 in Death Stranding 2 may not be combat-heavy, but it's all about smart routing, gear choices, and taking in some major character development.

