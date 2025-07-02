How to cut the BT Umbilical Cord in Death Stranding 2

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jul 02, 2025 05:20 GMT
This guide will help you to cut the BT Umbilical Cord in Death Stranding 2
This guide will help you cut the BT Umbilical Cord in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The BT Umbilical Cord in Death Stranding 2 is a key part of how you interact with Beached Things, despite the system having evolved since the first game. You no longer use the cufflink to cut the Umbilical Cord. Instead, there’s a new tool and a different approach.

Here's how you can cut a BT Umbilical Cord in Death Stranding 2.

Where to get the Blood Boomerang in Death Stranding 2

Stats for Blood Boomerang
Stats for Blood Boomerang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You won’t be able to cut any BT Umbilical Cords in Death Stranding 2 without unlocking the Blood Boomerang. The tool is not available at the start of the game and doesn’t appear through side content or optional objectives.

Here's how you can unlock it:

  • Proceed through the story until you reach Order 16. This order takes you from West Fort Knot (F1) to the Northern Environmental Observatory.
  • Deliver the cargo and finish the task for Mike Northcote for the Blood Boomerang to become available.

A guide to cut the BT Umbilical cord in Death Stranding 2

Gazers are blind, so they rely on sound and movement to detect you.
Gazers are blind, so they rely on sound and movement to detect you. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After unlocking the Blood Boomerang, approach BTs carefully. If you’re confronting Gazers, those humanoid-shaped BTs — use your Odradek scanner to mark their location. The scanner’s direction shows where the nearest one is.

Here’s how to cut the BT Umbilical Cord:

  • Move in close to the BT. You should be close to the actual BT body, not just the Cord.
  • Press R1 on your gamepad to hold your breath as you approach. This is essential to avoid alerting the BT.
  • Once you're close enough, wait for the on-screen prompt to show up.
  • When the prompt appears, press Circle on your controller to act.
Sam will then automatically use the Blood Boomerang to cut the BT Umbilical Cord in Death Stranding 2, sending it back to the other side. This is a quiet and safe way to handle them.

Rewards from cutting a BT Umbilical Cord in Death Stranding 2

Each successful cut grants you small but important rewards:

Also, note that Gold Gazers drop more Chiral Crystals than other BTs when their Umbilical Cords are severed.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
