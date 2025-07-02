How to complete Episode 5 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Episode 5 in Death Stranding 2 throws you head first into chaos. You get pulled into the land of the dead, forced to square off with Neil and his ghost army. It’s a strange, eerie stretch of the story, but a big step forward if you’re looking to increase your base level and bring another major ally onboard for Drawbridge.

Let’s go through the steps to complete Episode 5 in Death Stranding 2.

A guide to complete Episode 5 in Death Stranding 2

Chiral Signal Disruption – Investigate the Anomaly

Walking toward the dead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Sony Interactive Entertainment)

This chapter kicks off the moment you leave the Northern Environmental Observatory. You’re told to check out an anomaly, so gear up before heading out — two or three Assault Rifles minimum. Travel light otherwise, and head straight to the location. Once you arrive, a cutscene triggers, and you’re thrown into the land of the dead.

This new place looks like a broken-down city stitched together, and you’ll meet Neil. He’s riding ahead with his crew on motorbikes, and things escalate quickly.

Also read: All Death Stranding 2 hot springs locations and where to find them

Ghost Soldiers incoming – Keep moving and shooting

Take out the Ghost soldiers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you regain control, grab your dropped cargo, sort your loadout quickly, and follow the road ahead. You’ll start seeing spectral soldiers coming in from both sides. Use the weapons you brought or anything scattered around the zone — Grenade Pistols are especially effective if you spot one early.

Take out the remaining enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Eventually, you’ll come across a stairway leading up. There’ll be more hostiles here, including shooters perched above. Take cover and push forward following the objective marker.

Neil’s appearance – Stay mobile

Neil in DS 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Neil shows up again, this time ready to fight. He’ll teleport, dash, and command soldiers. Use the map for positioning, and rely on cover — abandoned cars and pillars give you time to breathe. If you’re playing on higher difficulty settings, this part’s going to push you hard.

He disappears after each health chunk and reappears at three different points — a tower, a building across the square, and finally, the structure at the end of the courtyard on the roof. Chase him down after each wave. The Odradek scanner helps spot him when he moves.

Once you beat him for good in Episode 5 in Death Stranding 2, a cutscene rolls where he slumps beneath a statue and whispers “Ne... Vana...” — Dollman thinks he’s talking about nirvana, but nothing’s clear.

Final encounter

The Woman in the Sarcophagus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When you think it’s over, a blast knocks Sam to the ground. You’ll spot a mysterious woman nearby, unconscious. As Sam moves toward her, another shock hits, and he blacks out. When he wakes up, he’s back in the real world. The woman’s now sealed inside a coffin-like pod, lying a few steps ahead.

Sam picks it up to the DHV Magellan — she’s important, but Episode 5 in Death Stranding 2 doesn’t tell you who she is yet.

What comes next?

Episode 5 in Death Stranding 2 ends with a new mystery — and another new character joins the cause. It’s a crucial checkpoint if you’re trying to increase your base level and unlock more tools, tech, and options for what’s coming.

