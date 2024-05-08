How to complete Final Liberation in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Final Liberation in Gray Zone Warfare is a special mission where you are asked to eliminate a character named Lani Sayavong. The quest window provides crucial information that he is quite old and leads the Lamang Liberation Army (LLA). Despite their demeanor, the people associated with this group are violent and only wish to create more disturbance in the area. The quest also informs that the target can be found in The Hole.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to completing the Final Liberation mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Final Liberation mission window (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a complete guide on how to eliminate Lani Sayavong of the Lamang Liberation Army and complete the Final Liberation quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

Accept the quest in your base and go through the mission description once. The objective is straightforward, as you simply need to eliminate the leader of the LLA.

Travel to the location marked as YBL-1 on the map which sits just on the outskirts of Fort Narith.

There are two landing zones near this area and you can utilize either one for your entry strategies.

Expect several armed guards to be present here, so it is best to single out your opponents and take them down one by one.

YBL-1 Barracks location (Image via MADFINGER Games)

The rebel leader is usually present on the bottom floor of the bunker. The character can be easily identified as he wears a blue bandana with green aviator glasses. He also uses a completely blacked-out suppressed rifle.

After killing Lani Sayavong, you can loot him and take any valuables from the leader of the LLA.

After that, make your way to the closest landing zone and call in a helicopter for extraction. Report back to your base to mark the mission as completed and claim your rewards.

It is important to note that Lani Sayavong, the rebel leader, might not always be on the bottom floor. In such a case, you will need to search throughout the area while taking down enemy guards. Make sure that you take gunfights with enough room to take cover to eliminate the possibility of getting shot. You can also loot bullets and guns from fallen soldiers to have enough firepower while traversing the dark floors.

In case you die at the hands of the guards, you can go back and retrieve your loot from your own body. We recommend you only carry expendable weapons with ammo and a few medical supplies along with food. This way you can march through the doors and take fights without risking a huge chunk of your loot.

That is all you need to know about completing the Final Liberation mission in Gray Zone Warfare.