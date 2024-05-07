How to change factions in Gray Zone Warfare?

Gray Zone Warfare received a new update called Hotfix 2, enabling players to change factions. This is an important feature as it can help you join the faction your friends chose and create a squad to complete quests and difficult missions. However, there is a penalty for changing your faction, which could hinder higher-level players.

This article will highlight the easiest way to change factions in Gray Zone Warfare.

Steps to change faction in Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare main menu (Image via MADFINGER Games)

Here is a step-by-step guide you can utilize to change your faction in MADFINGER Games’ latest survival shooter title:

Launch your game from the Steam client or save all your progress first by returning to the base.

Download and install any available updates before you relaunch the game. This will ensure you have the latest patch on your system with all the fixes and changes.

Enter the game, and you will see a new button on the main menu below “Credits” and “Send Feedback” called “Wipe Character.”

A dialogue box will appear asking for your confirmation and informing you about the progress reset that will occur immediately.

Click on “Yes, I’m Sure” to delete your existing character and start the game from the start.

The game will display another dialogue box confirming your action and that the character has been wiped successfully. Click on “OK” to complete the wiping process.

The game will automatically shut down after this. Now, relaunch the game, go through the entire process of character creation, and choose a new faction.

After you've chosen to change faction, you are free to squad up with your friends in the same base.

It is important to note that the developers have ingrained an important rule alongside the wiping feature. You can only wipe a character at least one hour old or more. The wipe provides a fresh start, so you'd have to play the game from scratch.

You can choose from three factions of the following factions in Gray Zone Warfare:

Lamang Recovery Initiative (LRI)

Mithras Security Systems (MSS)

Crimson Shield International (CSI)

Each faction has its own background story, and you can read it while choosing one. Note that both MSS and CSI are Private Military Companies (PMCs) and have a ruthless approach to controlling an area and averting civil unrest. However, the LMI is a bit different and primarily aims at search and rescue operations.

Even if you change faction the quests will have a gradual rise in difficulty with time. Some might be as simple as finding victims while others will require you to go through armed enemy guards and retrieve important items.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.