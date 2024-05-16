How to complete Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare

Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission offered by Handshake. Players will be excited to know that on this mission, they can go all out and decimate an entire squadron of hostiles at the Sawmill. These hostiles, as per official reports, have taken control of precious cargo, and it is your job to eliminate them and secure the loot.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to completing Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare with absolute ease. Here's a detailed brief on the mission.

Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As discussed, your primary goal is to kill all insurgents and secure the precious cargo. As per the mission brief, your objectives for Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare are,

Eliminate 10 hostiles at Sawmill

Locate cargo container at Sawmill

Retrieve the cargo container from Sawmill

Here's how you can go about the mission:

1) Go to Sawmill and eliminate hostiles

Target location for Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Locate Sawmill on your tac-map. The general coordinates for this point of interest are 139, 144. Alongside your team, run down all the hostiles in the area to complete the first part of the task. Eliminate 10 AI insurgents to complete your first task.

2) Locate the container

Looted container for Hazardous Treasures in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The first container can be found in a structure with red-brick roof tiles. You will need the SM Storage Office key to get into this building. Loot all the enemies you killed in the point of interest. One of these insurgents will carry this item.

As soon as you have this key, access the building and go to the leftmost room. Here, use the key and gain entry into the office. You will find the container stashed under a shelf. Interact and pack it into your loot box.

3) Retrieve the cargo

Hazardous Treasures mission information (Image via Madfinger games)

After locating and packing the cargo container into your inventory, carry it to base camp. Directly deliver it to Handshake to complete the mission and redeem all rewards.

