How to complete JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby

In Umamusume Pretty Derby, the JBC Classic Race stands out as one of the most unpredictable and demanding G1-grade trials you’ll encounter. Unlike other races with fixed conditions, the JBC Classic throws a curveball by randomly selecting one of four different tracks, each with its own set of rules, direction, and distance. This randomness can disrupt even the most carefully planned training routines in your URA Finale run.

Ad

But don’t worry, as this guide will walk you through everything you need to know to not only survive, but also conquer the JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby.

Guide to win JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby

Race overview and requirements

The JBC Classic Race typically pops up in early November during your Uma Girl’s second or third year. It might show up as a career objective or as an optional event, but either way, preparing for it is crucial. To even qualify for entry, your character must have over 12,000 fans. That might sound like a lot, but it’s easily attainable with a few wins in G2-grade races.

Ad

Trending

Once you're in, here’s where the real challenge begins: the race could be held at Ooi, Kawasaki, Funabashi, or Morioka, and the track is picked at random each time. While they all share the Dirt terrain and an Autumn, evening setting, there are subtle differences in distance, type, and even race direction that can significantly affect your strategy.

Track Direction Participants Type Distance (m) Ooi Clockwise 16 Medium 2000 Kawasaki Counterclockwise 14 Medium 2100 Funabashi Counterclockwise 14 Mile 1800 Morioka Counterclockwise 14 Medium 2000

Ad

Due to these unpredictable conditions, adaptability becomes more important than ever.

Also read: How to use MLB to increase Support Card level in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best characters for the JBC Classic

Since every version of the JBC Classic Race takes place on Dirt terrain, it’s crucial to choose Uma Musume who are either naturally proficient on Dirt or can be trained to perform well on it. These characters have proven reliable across various JBC Classic runs:

Ad

Haru Urara

Oguri Cap

Taiki Shuttle

El Condor Pasa

It’s crucial to choose characters that are reliable across various JBC Classic runs (Image via Cygames)

Make sure they’re not only compatible with Dirt but also have medium-distance or mile versatility to handle the changing race types.

Ad

Also read: Best beginner guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Required skills

The right skill set can make a huge difference, especially with the race’s mid-race challenges and terrain shifts. Try equipping the following for better performance:

Trending in the Charts! – Boosts speed during in-race challenges

– Boosts speed during in-race challenges Trackblazer – Reduces stamina consumption when leading

– Reduces stamina consumption when leading 1,500,000 CC – Offers a speed boost on uphill terrain

– Offers a speed boost on uphill terrain Lone Wolf – Enhances performance when racing solo

– Enhances performance when racing solo Fall Runner – Increases ability in Autumn races

– Increases ability in Autumn races Medium Corners – Improves speed on curved segments of the track

Ad

Don’t forget your support card setup. While SSR cards are powerful, it’s better to build a deck of well-leveled SR cards, especially those that boost Speed. A solid rule of thumb is to include at least three Speed Support Cards to stay competitive.

Also read: Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Rewards for winning the JBC Classic Race

Besides the satisfaction of conquering one of the toughest races in Umamusume Pretty Derby, here’s what you stand to gain:

Ad

Dirt Shoes (100%)

5x Carat (5%)

400–2400 Monie (100%)

20–120 Support Points (84%)

1x JBC Classic Winner’s Sash

1x Goddess Statue (1%)

Up to 8,000 Fans (excluding bonuses from support cards)

Also read: How to achieve A Rank in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Completing the JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby is no small feat. The key lies in selecting the right characters, mastering Dirt-track dynamics, equipping useful mid-race skills, and maintaining a balanced support card team. With enough preparation and a little bit of luck, this daunting race can turn into a major milestone in your Uma Girl’s career.

Ad

Also read: New characters and Support Cards revealed for Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.