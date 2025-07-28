How to complete JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby

In Umamusume Pretty Derby, the JBC Classic Race stands out as one of the most unpredictable and demanding G1-grade trials you’ll encounter. Unlike other races with fixed conditions, the JBC Classic throws a curveball by randomly selecting one of four different tracks, each with its own set of rules, direction, and distance. This randomness can disrupt even the most carefully planned training routines in your URA Finale run.
But don’t worry, as this guide will walk you through everything you need to know to not only survive, but also conquer the JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby.
Guide to win JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Race overview and requirements
The JBC Classic Race typically pops up in early November during your Uma Girl’s second or third year. It might show up as a career objective or as an optional event, but either way, preparing for it is crucial. To even qualify for entry, your character must have over 12,000 fans. That might sound like a lot, but it’s easily attainable with a few wins in G2-grade races.
Once you're in, here’s where the real challenge begins: the race could be held at Ooi, Kawasaki, Funabashi, or Morioka, and the track is picked at random each time. While they all share the Dirt terrain and an Autumn, evening setting, there are subtle differences in distance, type, and even race direction that can significantly affect your strategy.
Due to these unpredictable conditions, adaptability becomes more important than ever.
Best characters for the JBC Classic
Since every version of the JBC Classic Race takes place on Dirt terrain, it’s crucial to choose Uma Musume who are either naturally proficient on Dirt or can be trained to perform well on it. These characters have proven reliable across various JBC Classic runs:
- Haru Urara
- Oguri Cap
- Taiki Shuttle
- El Condor Pasa
Make sure they’re not only compatible with Dirt but also have medium-distance or mile versatility to handle the changing race types.
Required skills
The right skill set can make a huge difference, especially with the race’s mid-race challenges and terrain shifts. Try equipping the following for better performance:
- Trending in the Charts! – Boosts speed during in-race challenges
- Trackblazer – Reduces stamina consumption when leading
- 1,500,000 CC – Offers a speed boost on uphill terrain
- Lone Wolf – Enhances performance when racing solo
- Fall Runner – Increases ability in Autumn races
- Medium Corners – Improves speed on curved segments of the track
Don’t forget your support card setup. While SSR cards are powerful, it’s better to build a deck of well-leveled SR cards, especially those that boost Speed. A solid rule of thumb is to include at least three Speed Support Cards to stay competitive.
Rewards for winning the JBC Classic Race
Besides the satisfaction of conquering one of the toughest races in Umamusume Pretty Derby, here’s what you stand to gain:
- Dirt Shoes (100%)
- 5x Carat (5%)
- 400–2400 Monie (100%)
- 20–120 Support Points (84%)
- 1x JBC Classic Winner’s Sash
- 1x Goddess Statue (1%)
- Up to 8,000 Fans (excluding bonuses from support cards)
Completing the JBC Classic Race in Umamusume Pretty Derby is no small feat. The key lies in selecting the right characters, mastering Dirt-track dynamics, equipping useful mid-race skills, and maintaining a balanced support card team. With enough preparation and a little bit of luck, this daunting race can turn into a major milestone in your Uma Girl’s career.
