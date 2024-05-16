How to complete Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare

Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Handshake. It is an alternate task you can complete should you choose to ignore Gunny's mission - Last Farewell. If you opt for Handshake's mission, you will lose a significant amount of reputation points from Gunny's side, and vice versa.

That said, each mission has its own perks, and you should choose as per your convenience and interests. Here is a step-by-step guide to complete Handshake's Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare.

Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare guide

In Handshake's Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare, you have been tasked to locate a missing body that may or may not turn out to be a major PR nightmare for the entire crew. Your primary task is to locate the body of the deceased and simultaneously hand back an unused tracer back to Handshake.

Without further ado, let us begin our mission.

1) Get a tracker

Mission details for Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

For this mission, you need to deliver a tracker back to Handshake. To do this without much hassle, go to Gunny, open up his trade window, and purchase a tracking device from his store.

.Ban Pa mission guide: Ban Pa's Uninvited Guests

Keep this item in your loot box until you return to Handshake upon mission completion.

2) Locate the body

Dead body for Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Next up, you must locate the body of the deceased person. As per the intel, it is located outside the city limits of Kiu Vongsa. Traverse carefully into the city as you might arouse suspicion with your investigative actions.

Other mission guides: How to complete It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare

Follow the southern road at the city's edge. Continue along this path until you reach a forked road. Take the weather-beaten road that veers to the right, and keep going until you reach a dead end.

Here, you will find the required body. Make sure you do not mark the body with the tracker, or else you will complete Gunny's task.

With both your tasks completed, head back to base camp and meet up with Handshake. Deliver the unused tracker and the location of the body to him. when you do so, you will be eligible to redeem all the rewards he was offering for the completion of this mission, which are:

2x VIP Armor Vest 3400 USD 400 XP Reputation Points for Handshake

That's all there is to know about Left Behind in Gray Zone Warfare.

For more Gray Zone Warfare news and guides, check these links below: