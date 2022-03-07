How to complete the Minor Erdtree Catacombs and obtain the Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes in Elden Ring

Optional dungeons in Elden Ring offer a great way for players to get their hands on some amazing weapons and armor along with granting them a sizeable amount of Runes to level up their primary and secondary stats.

While most of the dungeons are not too difficult to finish, there are some which are a bit tricky and might confuse players as to what they need to do next.

The Minor Erdtree Catacombs is one such dungeon that has been plaguing a lot of members of the Elden Ring community. Being one of the more complicated dungeons, it will require a lot of steps before players are able to completely finish it.

Hence, today’s guide will be able to help out those players who are still struggling with the Minor Erdtree Catacombs in Elden Ring and want to get their hands on the Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes summon.

Completing the Minor Erdtree Catacombs and obtaining the Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes in Elden RIng

The Minor Erdtree Catacombs can be found below the minor Erdtree in Caelid. Players can look for it in the area of the Erdtree Avatar fight, and one can either defeat the boss or move onto the dungeon by simply running past it.

The Minor Erdree Catacombs might seem small initially, but players will need to do a lot of backtracking in it, which makes clearing the area an incredibly lengthy process.

To complete the dungeons, players will need to:

Turn the corner after they move past the Site of Grace, where an Imp will ambush them, but it is not that hard to deal with. They will then find a button-activated elevator that will take them down to a room that has a corridor on both sides.

The Tarnished will now need to head through the corridor on the east where they will have to quickly run across a sea of scarlet rot, which will continuously damage them if they are not able to cross it in time. Scarlet rot resistances come in handy here.

On the other side, they will find a glovewort that allows one to upgrade their spirit ashes. After acquiring it, players will need to cross the sea of rot again and go back into the room.

Now, players will need to get through the western corridor and arrive at a square room with a lot of imps. After defeating them, they can activate the lever in front of the statue, and open a heavy door that leads further into the dungeon.

Making their way back to the room with the elevator, the tarnished will need to step on the switch and then roll-off, as now they will need to go to the platform which is there below the elevator. An Imp will be waiting there for another ambush, so players must exercise caution.

Players can now reach the boss by going through another room of scarlet rot, so they will need to run across it as well. After that, they will be required to find a door, between two statues, go through it, down the steps, and face off against the two Erdtree Burial Watchdogs, who are the dungeon bosses.

Defeating the Erdtree Burial Watchdogs and getting the Pumpkin Head Ashes in Elden Ring

Dungeon and main quest bosses can be quite difficult in Elden Ring, if players are not sufficiently prepared or are under-leveled for the fight. The Erdtree Burial Watchdog that players faced previously was difficult in itself, and FromSoftware has taken it up a notch in this dungeon by adding two of them at the same time.

While one fights at close range with a sword, the other watchdog carries a staff, and will generally be spamming spells at the player.

It’s a good idea to use Spirit Ash summons for the fight, as it will keep one of the bosses distracted, giving players enough time to take them on individually.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Faith requires convictions, and only those certain of their convictions can receive its beneficence. Faith requires convictions, and only those certain of their convictions can receive its beneficence.#ELDENRING https://t.co/o9AGFKn29Y

Taking out the ranged spell-user first would be the best course of action, as they can be very annoying to deal with from a range.

Based on the player's particular build, this fight can take multiple tries to finish, but after defeating them, the Tarnished will be rewarded with the Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes summon for their efforts, which is considered by many to be one of the best summons in the game.

Edited by Atul S