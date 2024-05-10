How to complete Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare

Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare is a mission from Handshake that requires you to complete two tasks. Like many other missions you've completed, this one will require you to infiltrate, investigate, and bring a series of intel back to Handshake. It will boost not only your reputation with the character but also provide you with great rewards.

This article provides step-by-step instructions to complete Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare and offers a comprehensive guide on any other details related to the mission.

Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As mentioned before, Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to infiltrate two areas and siphon off intel to Handshake. Naturally, you have to locate these insurgent hideouts.

Here's how you can complete Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare.

1) Locating the first hideout

First Hideout (Image via Madfinger Games)

Your first target will be a hideout in Pha Lang township. Your nearest infiltration helipad will be Alpha 1. Proceed to fly to Alpha 1 and gear up.

Read more about: A Single Drop in Gray Zone Warfare guide.

Now, head to the coordinates 202, 160. After reaching the designated location, look for a house with graffiti painted over it and a white broken-down car parked in front. Head inside and proceed to investigate the area. You might face enemies on your way there. Make sure you eliminate them before they catch wind of you.

The room will have a coffee table, and on top of it, you will find a briefcase. This item possesses the intel required by Handshake. Take possession of this item and proceed to the next hideout.

2) Locating the second hideout

Second hideout (Image via Madfinger Games)

For the next hideout, you must traverse to the Water Tower in Pha Lang township. You will find it right across town from your current location, i.e., the first hideout.

Head towards the Water Tower and locate a compound with graffiti on its walls. This compound houses the insurgent hideout. Similar to the previous one, you have to take down all enemies guarding it and proceed to investigate the area.

Head into the house and go to the first-floor bedroom. You will find another briefcase on the computer table. Take it into your custody, and you will have fulfilled both the tasks for Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare.

Also read: How to complete Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare

Upon delivering these items to Handshake at Basecamp, your task will be completed, and you will be eligible to reap its rewards. That's all there is to know about Rat's Nest in Gray Zone Warfare.

The following guides might also interest you: