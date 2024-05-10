How to complete Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare

Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Handshake. The latest intel indicates that the goodies from the Cargo Helicopter have been raided by local rats and insurgents. With precious goods at stake, you have been tasked to locate and retrieve all the stolen goods. This mission will incorporate both recon and combat elements, so make sure you are strapped in for the ride.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to completing Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare. For a detailed brief, read below.

Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As per the official brief, you have two primary tasks for Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare:

Locate the cargo from the insurgents' fortified hideout.

Hand it over to Handshake at base camp.

Without any delay, let's begin this complex mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

1) Locating the hideout

Locating the hideout (Image via Madfinger Games)

The fortified hideout of the thugs is located in Nam Thaven township. To be precise, it is a white structure erected at the coordinates 168, 117. Your closest rendezvous point will be BRAVO 1, which will be your designated landing zone for the mission.

Read more: How to complete Medical Detective in Gray Zone Warfare

2) Head to the stronghold

Proceed to take a heli to BRAVO 1 and kit up. With adequate gear in place, stay tactical and stay alert. Stealth is key in this mission, and if you have friends, teamwork will make it leagues easier to complete.

Work your way up to the stronghold compound and proceed to eliminate all the AI targets one after the other. Maintain the element of stealth to keep your health intact.

Also read: How to complete It's in the Water in Gray Zone Warfare

3) Locate the cargo

Cargo for Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

The precious cargo will be located in a bedroom on the second floor. Take the flight of stairs and eliminate any enemies that try to restrain you.

In the bedroom, you will find a metal container. This container is the required cargo for the mission. With the initial part of the mission completed, you must now carry the cargo back to base camp.

4) Go the BRAVO 1

Carry the cargo back to BRAVO 1 LZ. Clear out any enemies that you deem as a threat and head to the landing zone. Go back to Basecamp and deliver it to Handshake. With that, your mission 'Reclamation in Gray Zone Warfare' will be considered complete.

For more Gray Zone Warfare news and guides, check these links below: