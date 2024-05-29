How to complete Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare

Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Handshake. In this mission, you have to engage in combat and take control of a POI (point of interest) that has been taken over by rebel insurgents. Naturally, you will have to kit up with decent equipment and weapons before clearing out a specified area from insurgent control.

This article provides a step-by-step guide to completing Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare. For a detailed briefing on the mission objectives and any other related information, keep reading.

Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Mission objectives for Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

Handshake's Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to go all out into combat. Since you are tasked with clearing an entire POI from the control of rebel insurgents, having patience and the right equipment will go a long way here.

Per the latest intel, Hunter's Paradise has been swarmed by a total of 20 rebel insurgents. Handshake's instructions are pretty clear; your primary objective is to clear out the entire area by decimating the insurgents. You have to eliminate all 20 enemies to complete this mission.

Without further ado, let's break down the mission Shooting Gallery in Gray Zone Warfare for easier completion.

1) Reach target location

Target location (Image via Madfinger Games)

For this mission, you must visit Hunter's Paradise. You can either go there by foot or take a chopper to the nearest infiltration LZ (landing zone), i.e., FOXTROT 1 or FOXTROT 2.

We urge you to kit up with strong weaponry and arsenal. Make sure you have ample grenades and meds in stock to ensure that you survive an encounter that you come across. For better chances of mission completion, we recommend that you invite a group of friends to help you with the task.

2) Complete the task

After you reach the LZ, make your way to the POI and kill as many insurgents as you can. It is fairly difficult to get all 20 kills in Hunter's Paradise in one go. You have to take a trip back to basecamp, let the area reset, and head back there again to get all 20 eliminations.

Upon killing all 20 insurgents, your mission will be deemed complete by the vendor.

