The Spread Your Wings quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a mission where you can unlock different questlines depending on your choices. You can either join Crows as a member to rescue Avalon or save the life of a man called Vidar. Since the Crows are a group of corrupted members, joining them requires you to play the questlines under their influence.
This article guides you on how to complete the Spread Your Wings quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Spread Your Wings quest walkthrough
Find Vidar to start the Spread Your Wings quest
You must find Vidar to trigger the Spread Your Wings quest. Vidar is imprisoned within a village near Roscree. Head southeast of Roscree, as shown on the map below, where you will come across a bridge. Cross the bridge to locate the bandit camp, which will be well-lit with fire lamps. It’s advisable to mount a horse to reach the location quickly.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Read more: All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)
Upon arrival, you will face Highwaymen and other enemies. After you eliminate them and clear the area, search for the crate shown in the image below, which contains the key needed to unlock Vidar’s cage. Upon unlocking the cage, a dialogue scene will appear. You can choose any option, and Vidar will ask you to meet him at a nearby village in Roscree.
Make your decision wisely in the Spread Your Wings quest
Upon reaching Roscree, you will find Vidar waiting for you. As you approach, he will begin to speak, but suddenly the Crows will arrive. They will try to take Vidar with them, but he will refuse to leave. The Crows will then appreciate you for bringing Vidar to that place.
They will explain that Vidar has been hunting his kin for years, and if you choose to support him, you will face dire consequences. They intend to use Vidar as a “bargaining chip” to get a scholar of the Wydrness to work for them.
Check out — How to get Blood Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Vidar will explain his side of the story, stating that he has only killed the children of Morrigan. He only killed those who murdered his kin. At the end of this conversation, you will be given the following two choices:
- Choice 1: How could we possibly help each other?
- Choice 2: I don’t believe the stories you’re telling. I’m with Vidar.
Each choice will have different consequences and lead to alternate endings. Here is a brief overview of the impact of each choice:
Choice 1: Go with the Crows and join them
If you choose the first option, the Crows will explain their purpose, which is to secure resources, like scholars of the Wyrdness, and guide those in power to meet the needs of the people. They will eventually invite you to join them in their mission to restore Avalon, which will require you to hand Vidar over to them. If you hand him over, you won’t have to fight; rather, receive the rank of Hatchling.
Also read — Is Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon available on Xbox Game Pass?
Furthermore, this choice will lead to different questlines where you will work as a Crows member to rescue Kamlot and Alavon. Choosing any of the options depends on your preferences, and both will unlock different questlines for you to complete the Spread Your Wings quest.
Choice 2: Help Vidar
If you choose the second option, you will have to fight the Crows, including Self, Outlaws, and Highwaymen.
This will be quite challenging if not prepared properly. However, after successfully killing the Crows, speak to Vidar, who will thank you for being on his side and helping him. This will unlock another mission, which is to remove the Crows’ influence over Kamelot and Avalon.
Check out the links below for more Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon guides and news:
- All starting stats and choices from Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon explained
- Should you give Sirja a healing potion in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Hotfix #2 patch notes released
- Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon The Unforgettable quest walkthrough
- 5 best beginner tips for Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.