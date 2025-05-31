The Spread Your Wings quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a mission where you can unlock different questlines depending on your choices. You can either join Crows as a member to rescue Avalon or save the life of a man called Vidar. Since the Crows are a group of corrupted members, joining them requires you to play the questlines under their influence.

Ad

This article guides you on how to complete the Spread Your Wings quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Spread Your Wings quest walkthrough

Find Vidar to start the Spread Your Wings quest

You must find Vidar to trigger the Spread Your Wings quest. Vidar is imprisoned within a village near Roscree. Head southeast of Roscree, as shown on the map below, where you will come across a bridge. Cross the bridge to locate the bandit camp, which will be well-lit with fire lamps. It’s advisable to mount a horse to reach the location quickly.

Ad

Trending

Map location to reach the camp and secure Vidar to start the Spread Your Wings quest (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube@Jason's Video Games Source)

Read more: All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)

Ad

Upon arrival, you will face Highwaymen and other enemies. After you eliminate them and clear the area, search for the crate shown in the image below, which contains the key needed to unlock Vidar’s cage. Upon unlocking the cage, a dialogue scene will appear. You can choose any option, and Vidar will ask you to meet him at a nearby village in Roscree.

Use the key to unlock the cage (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube@Jason's Video Games Source)

Make your decision wisely in the Spread Your Wings quest

Ad

Upon reaching Roscree, you will find Vidar waiting for you. As you approach, he will begin to speak, but suddenly the Crows will arrive. They will try to take Vidar with them, but he will refuse to leave. The Crows will then appreciate you for bringing Vidar to that place.

Map location to reach the bandit camp (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube@Jason's Video Games Source)

They will explain that Vidar has been hunting his kin for years, and if you choose to support him, you will face dire consequences. They intend to use Vidar as a “bargaining chip” to get a scholar of the Wydrness to work for them.

Ad

Check out — How to get Blood Transfusion spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Vidar will explain his side of the story, stating that he has only killed the children of Morrigan. He only killed those who murdered his kin. At the end of this conversation, you will be given the following two choices:

A picture of a conversation between the Crows and Vidar (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube@Jason's Video Games Source)

Choice 1: How could we possibly help each other?

How could we possibly help each other? Choice 2: I don’t believe the stories you’re telling. I’m with Vidar.

Ad

Each choice will have different consequences and lead to alternate endings. Here is a brief overview of the impact of each choice:

Choice 1: Go with the Crows and join them

If you choose the first option, the Crows will explain their purpose, which is to secure resources, like scholars of the Wyrdness, and guide those in power to meet the needs of the people. They will eventually invite you to join them in their mission to restore Avalon, which will require you to hand Vidar over to them. If you hand him over, you won’t have to fight; rather, receive the rank of Hatchling.

Ad

Also read — Is Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon available on Xbox Game Pass?

Furthermore, this choice will lead to different questlines where you will work as a Crows member to rescue Kamlot and Alavon. Choosing any of the options depends on your preferences, and both will unlock different questlines for you to complete the Spread Your Wings quest.

Choice 2: Help Vidar

If you choose the second option, you will have to fight the Crows, including Self, Outlaws, and Highwaymen.

Ad

Choose any of the options to end the Spread Your Wings quest (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube@Jason's Video Games Source)

This will be quite challenging if not prepared properly. However, after successfully killing the Crows, speak to Vidar, who will thank you for being on his side and helping him. This will unlock another mission, which is to remove the Crows’ influence over Kamelot and Avalon.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon guides and news:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,400,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.