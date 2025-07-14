How to complete Symboli Rudolf Legend race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Legend Races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are a great way to collect Star Pieces from powerful opponents. One of the more intimidating rivals is Symboli Rudolf. The event might feel a little challenging at first, but beating her is surprisingly simple. With a solid game plan and a well-trained character, you can easily beat Symboli Rudolf and walk away with all the rewards.

This guide will walk you through how to complete the Symboli Rudolf Legend race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

How to win the Symboli Rudolf Legend Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The most effective way to take down Symboli Rudolf in the Legend Race is by using a veteran Front Runner character. Rudolf will race as a Pace Chaser, and her unique skill only triggers if she passes at least three opponents during the Final Leg.

By staying ahead of her with a strong Front Runner, you can easily deny her the conditions needed to activate it.

Symboli Rudolf race stats

Speed: 638

638 Stamina: 617

617 Power: 608

608 Guts: 557

557 Wit: 660

660 Running style: Pace Chaser

Best strategy for winning

Symboli Rudolf Legend Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a Medium-distance (2,400m) Turf event set in Tokyo. To win here, your Front Runner character must have a balanced build with strong Speed and Stamina. Solid choices for this race include characters like Daiwa Scarlet, Silence Suzuka, Mejiro McQueen, and Mihono Bourbon.

Ideal stats:

Speed: 700

700 Stamina: 700

700 Power: 500

500 Guts: 300

300 Wit: 400

Optimal stats for winning (Image via Cygames)

The best way to beat Symboli Rudolf is to have higher Speed than her and reach the Final Corner with enough Stamina to go all-out till the finish line. To pull this off, you’ll either need more than 700 Stamina or equip reliable stamina-recovery skills:

Swinging Maestro

Breath of Fresh Air

Adrenaline Rush

Once you’ve got decent base stats and stamina-recovery skills, add some speed-boosting abilities. Here are a few good choices:

Homestretch Haste

In Body and Mind

Unrestrained

Rushing Gale

All Symboli Rudolf Legend Race rewards

Rewards from Symboli Rudolf Legend Race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

You’ll earn a total of 21 Symboli Rudolf Star Pieces for your first win. Victory rewards also include 150 Carats and 10,000 Monies. After that, you can keep challenging her up to three times per day until the event ends to collect entry rewards and a random bonus for each victory.

This concludes our guide on how to complete the Symboli Rudolf Legend race in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

