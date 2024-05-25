How to complete The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare

The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Lab Rat where your primary objective is to locate a missing person. The missing person, Aulii Syvongsa, has reportedly sustained severe injuries and is in desperate need of medical attention. Naturally, you must hurry and find the affected individual as soon as possible to complete Lab Rat's task.

This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide to completing The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare. For a detailed brief on this mission, read below.

The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare guide

In The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare, you have to locate a fellow missing resident Aulii Syvongsa. He lives near the northern resort and has been reportedly missing for the past few days. Aulii has been the victim of several attacks that have left him injured and in pain. To evade the target on his back, he disappeared from home, but Lab Rat's local intel has made definitive statements saying that he needs to be found immediately.

With the mission brief disclosed, let us begin our quest of finding Lab Rat's missing person in the field:

1) Head to the last known location

Mission location for The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare (Image via Madfinger Games)

As per official intel, the last known location of Aulii Syvongsa was near the Firing Lanes. So, gear up and take a chopper to the nearest LZ, Foxtrot 2. From here, traverse northeast until you stumble upon the Firing Lanes POI (Point Of Interest).

As you make your way to this POI, keep in mind that the area is swarmed with enemy bots. Be stealthy and careful as you approach your mission objective location. You have to get rid of all these bots before proceeding into Firing Lanes.

2) Locate the target

Goodbye letter (Image via Madfinger Games)

Investigate the entirety of the POI. As you go through the range, you will find a dead body tied up against a pole. Approach the body and investigate. This will be the missing person you've been trying to find, i.e., Aulii Syvongsa.

Right underneath Aulii, you'll find a piece of paper on the floor. Pick up the item. It will be tagged 'Goodbye Letter'. Keep it in your backpack, and proceed to extract back to base camp.

Once at base camp, approach Lab Rat and hand over the Goodbye Letter informing her of the unfortunate news of her friend's death.

Upon doing so, you will have successfully completed The Brave in Gray Zone Warfare.

