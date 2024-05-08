How to complete Too Close to the Sun in Gray Zone Warfare

In the mission Too Close to the Sun in Gray Zone Warfare, your primary task is to retrieve a flight recorder from the crash site. Considered private information, Handshake has tried to cover up his tracks and has prevented others from getting their hands on it. However, you must retrieve this item and deliver it to base camp so that the mystery behind the plane crash is solved as quickly as possible.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to completing Too Close to the Sun in Gray Zone Warfare. You will also receive a detailed brief on all the rewards and items you will receive upon completion of this task.

Too Close to the Sun in Gray Zone Warfare guide

As mentioned before, Too Close to the Sun in Gray Zone Warfare will require you to strategically get your hands on the hidden flight recorder from the crash site. Offering illustrious rewards, this mission is a piece of cake when done right. In case you do not have the landing zones (LZs) unlocked across the map, we will also list down accurate coordinates for you to trek to.

Without further ado, let's begin Too Close to the Sun in Gray Zone Warfare:

1) Head to the crash site

Crash site location (Image via Madfinger Games)

The crash site is located at the coordinates 192, 152. The closest Landing Zone for you here would be GOLF 2. From there, simply traverse south-east until you reach the given coordinates.

You might find the location familiar as you reach GOLF 2. Rightfully so, the crash site is located near Pha Lang airport where you've previously completed the mission A Single Drop.

2) Locate the crash site

Crash site (Image via Madfinger Games)

Traverse eastward through the dense forest and investigate the area. As you find traces of a damaged plane, move in that direction and locate the crash site.

Investigate the crash and pay close attention to the plane's tail section. Crouch and look for potential clues. As you do so, you will find the flight recorder hidden inside the tail section. Interact and put it in your lockbox.

Upon doing so, you will have completed Too Close to the Sun in Gray Zone Warfare.

Here are some of the rewards you can get your hands on for seeing this mission through:

ORI-12 x 3 units $7000 cash in-game 1000 XP Reputation Points for Lab Rat

