How to complete the Tukarok Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom encourages leisurely exploration of its expansive world of Hyrule. The game does not shy away from engaging you in challenging puzzles that can be encountered within the several shrines. You will face a formidable task when solving the Tukarok Shrine, which is located in the Lanayru Wetlands.

Similar to other shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will obtain a reward named Light of Blessing upon completion. This location is designed to give you an idea about the capabilities of the Wheel Zonai Device, as implied by the name Forward Force displayed on screen when you enter the area.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Tackling the Tukarok Shrine

This is the location of the Tukarok Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is filled with shrines to explore that will pit you against tricky puzzle sections. You must adeptly leverage Link’s various abilities to get through obstacles and complete the particular shrine. The same is the case with the Tukarok Shrine, which is located in the east of a spot named Lookout Landing in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Lookout Landing is the area where you meet Purah and acquire the paraglider. Your task is to place an orb in a circular groove/hole that is located right near the entrance area in this shrine. Feel free to scale down from the edge of this location by using the ladder or resorting to the paraglider after jumping off.

There is a huge car-like structure in this area along with the orb/sphere, which is the target object that must be placed in the hole near the entrance area you hopped down from. For your ease of reference, we shall divide this shrine puzzle into phases.

Tukarok Shrine phase 1 puzzle

Place the orb on the car and move it across the lava pool (Image via Nintendo)

You must get the car through a pool of lava in this spot. You can use Link’s Ultrahand ability to pick up the orb and place it in the center of the car first. Use the ability on the car and place it near the lava while ensuring that the green arrow on its wheels point towards the pool. Hop onto the car and hit the wheels with any of your weapons to set it in motion.

Tukarok Shrine phase 2 puzzle

You can hop off the car after reaching the opposite end. Use the Ultrahand ability to pick up the orb from the car and place it on the ground. You will spot a stone platform to your right, a wheel in the middle, and a plank in the corner of this area. It is important to note that there can be multiple solutions to solving this phase, however, it is ideal to go with the straightforward one discussed below.

You can use Ultrahand on the wheel and attach it to the stone platform (make sure the green arrow points upward) to your right and then place the orb on it. Proceed to grab the stone plank and attach it to the wheel. Use your bow to fire an arrow at the wheel to set the whole platform in motion.

You can use this solution to get the orb across (Image via Nintendo)

The motion of this platform will appear wobbly but it should reach the top. Take the ladder at the end of this area to arrive near the platform, grab the orb, and proceed to the next puzzle section in this shrine of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Tukarok Shrine phase 3 puzzle

Feel free to grab a hidden chest (by using Ultrahand) that is submerged in the water body. This chest is situated in the lane where there is no raft. You will obtain a Strong Zonaite Sword from it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

You will find a submerged raft with wheels on both sides and also notice two wooden planks in this location. Use Ultrahand to attach these planks on the wheels (one on each side). Place the orb in the center of this raft and hit the wheels with a weapon or shoot an arrow at it.

This is how the raft will look after attaching the planks to the wheel (Image via Nintendo)

You can either hop onto the raft or use the ladder on the left and proceed through a path on the higher level and then hop down to reach the opposite end. After the raft arrives with the orb, keep it on the orange glowing platform that opens a door to the next area. Head into the new spot then use Ultrahand to pick up the orb and place it on the groove/hole.

This will open up a door leading to your Light of Blessing reward. This is an essential component to increase your health and stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

It is ideal to engage in exploration in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom as you can reap many hidden rewards like the Climbing gear, Rubber armor, and many more that offer stat boosts and resistances.

