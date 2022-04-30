How to cook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its much-awaited big update back in November 2021, and the 2.0 update seems to be a gift that keeps on giving.

The update brought back a lot of fan-favorite NPCs like Brewster and Kapp'n. However, it also introduced several features that players had been requesting in the game for a very long time.

One such feature is cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and after the 2.0 update was released, cooking in the game is no longer a far-fetched wish that players keep hoping for. Here is a complete guide to cooking in New Horizons.

Steps to follow for cooking in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Cooking in Animal Crossing is quite similar to crafting new items since it involves crafting or collecting ingredients and recipes to bake or cook items. Here are the steps players have to follow to cook in New Horizons.

First, players must purchase the "Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+" app upgrade from the kiosk inside the Resident Services building. This will cost them 2000 Nook Miles. Next, players must get their hands on any kitchen furniture item, preferably the Stonework Kitchen item.

Crafting the Stonework Kitchen requires the following ingredients:

30 Stone

15 Clay

10 Iron Nuggets

Players can cook on any kitchen furniture item, such as ovens, but Stonework Kitchen is one of the first that they will be able to get their hands on after they upgrade to the DIY Recipes app.

Once these criteria have been met, players must acquire a recipe and get their hands on all the items required to craft the same and take them to their oven, where they will start cooking the item. Within no time, players will have become master chefs in New Horizons.

How to acquire DIY cooking recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

New Horizons has over a hundred recipes for its players to try out within the game. While some of the recipes are available in beginner collections of recipes in the game, there are different ways in which players can acquire more and more DIY cooking recipes in the game.

These methods include looking for message bottles at the beach, obtaining the "Basic Cooking DIY" book from Nook's cranny, and even shooting down balloons to obtain DIY recipes.

Apart from this, players will normally get one DIY cooking recipe daily once they open the Restaurant after building it in Happy Home Paradise.

Therefore, there are many different ways players can acquire DIY cooking recipes in New Horizons. Many of these methods are similar to the methods used to obtain DIY recipes for crafting various items in the game.

Once players have their hands on a recipe of their choice, it is usually no big deal to go ahead and collect the ingredients required to bake or cook the item of their choice.

