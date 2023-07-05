How to craft the Drakeslayer’s armor set in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 offers a captivating storyline accompanied by challenging boss battles and action-packed missions that demand not only combat skills but also fortified armor, enabling you to endure substantial damage. Acquiring enhanced armor and weapons is a manageable task, as it only necessitates collecting a specific number of items. To obtain them, you must first accomplish a series of main and side quests.

In Final Fantasy 16, each gear possesses unique abilities. Selecting the appropriate ones provides an advantage during battles. The Drakeslaye Armor set consists of two gear items, the Drakeslayer's Bracelets and Drakeslayer's Belt. They provide 74 Defense and 23 HP (Hit Points).

However, obtaining both items requires unlocking their crafting recipes, which necessitates completing a series of side quests.

This article provides a set of helpful instructions to successfully accomplish a series of quests required for crafting the Drakeslayer's armor set in Final Fantasy 16.

What are the items required for crafting the Drakeslayer's Bracelets and Drakeslayer's Belt in Final Fantasy 16?

Drakeslayer's Bracelets and Drakeslayer's Belt in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

Each armor and sword found in Final Fantasy 16 possesses a unique recipe that necessitates acquiring various crafting materials. Listed below are the crafting recipes for the Drakeslayer's armor set:

Drakeslayer's Belt:

1 Dragon Talon

1 Electrum

20 Briar Clam Shell

1 Scarletite

Drakeslayer's Bracelets:

1 Dragon Talon

20 Briar Clam Shell

1 Scarletite

1 Gelatinous Mass

While Briar Clam Shells and Dragon Talons can be easily obtained by exploring regions such as Rosaria and Martha's Rest, others, such as Electrum, Scarletite, and Gelatinous Mass, could be slightly more challenging to acquire. To acquire these items, you must first defeat three powerful creatures known as Notorious Marks: Severian, Fastitocalon, and Muddy Murder.

Severian: Electrum.

Fastitocalon: Scarletite.

Muddy Murder: Gelatinous Mass.

To craft the Drakeslayer's armor set, you must first acquire the aforementioned crafting materials. Thereafter, you can visit the Hideaway to interact with Blacksmith to initiate the crafting process. However, note that you first need to unlock the crafting recipe for the armor set.

How to unlock the crafting recipe for the Drakeslayer’s armor set in Final Fantasy 16

To obtain the crafting recipe for the Drakeslayer's armor set in Final Fantasy 16, you must complete a side quest known as Blacksmith Blues. This side quest becomes available while progressing through the main quest, "Here Be Monsters." The primary objective of Blacksmith Blues is to find and defeat a Griffin named Dozmare.

However, before doing so, you must interact with the following characters:

August

Blackthorne

Charon

Nektar

Once you have interacted with August, Blackthorne, and Charon, proceed to interact with Nektar, who will give you access to the Hunt Board, which contains information about the creature and its location.

How to defeat Dozmare in Final Fantasy 16

First, open the map and locate the Lostwing region. Utilize Fast Travel to arrive there quickly. Upon arrival, open the map again and proceed to the Norvent Valley area. Thereafter, you will come across Dozmare. Engage in battle by utilizing your powerful Eikonic abilities.

Employ powerful attacks to eliminate the creature and emerge victorious. Upon defeating Dozmare, you will be rewarded with 250 EXP, 1 Scarletite, 1 Meteorite, and 1 Treated Leather.

Your next task is to deliver the Treated Leather to the Blacksmith located in the Hideaway. By doing so, you will successfully conclude the quest and unlock the recipe for the armor set.

After unlocking the crafting recipe for the Armor set, your next task is to collect the remaining crafting materials, including Electrum, Scarletite, and Gelatinous Mass. Therefore, your objective is to hunt down the creatures that possess these items.

How to obtain the Electrum

Severian Notorious Mark in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

To acquire Electrum, it is necessary to defeat the Notorious Mark Severian. Severian Notorious Mark can be encountered in the main quest "After the Storm" in Final Fantasy 16. To locate Severian, engage with the Hunt Board within the Hideaway and choose the Notorious Mark option. Once selected, access the map and utilize Fast Travel to reach Martha's Rest region.

Thereafter, proceed to the designated area indicated in the above-mentioned image. Locating this spot is straightforward as an Objective Marker will guide you after reaching Martha's Rest region. Upon reaching the designated location, you will encounter Severian.

Engage in a battle with the Notorious Mark and make use of the Precision Dodge to counter his potent long-range attacks. After defeating this boss, you will be rewarded with experience points and Electrum.

How to obtain the Scarletite

Make your way to the Velkroy desert (Image via Square Enix)

Upon successfully defeating Dozmare during the Blacksmith's Blue quest, you are rewarded with a single Scarletite, sufficient for forging the Drakeslayer's Belt. Nevertheless, an additional one is required to craft the Drakeslayer's Bracelets. To acquire another Scarletite, you must defeat the formidable Notorious Mark known as Fastitocalon.

Fastitocalon Notorious Mark can be accessed within the main quest of the game, known as Riddle of the Sands. After utilizing Fast Travel from Hideaway, make your way to the Velkroy desert. Once you arrive at this destination, you will encounter the boss.

Commence the battle by unleashing powerful Eikonic attacks upon the boss. After effectively utilizing these exceptional abilities, you will emerge victorious and claim your rewards, including experience points and two Scarletite.

How to obtain the Gelatinous Mass

Use Fast Travel from the Hideaway to a region called Hawk's Cry Cliff (Image via Square Enix)

You must overcome another enemy known as the Muddy Murder. This boss can be encountered during the main quest known as "Bolts from the Blue." To reach the Muddy Murder, use Fast Travel from the Hideaway to a region called Hawk's Cry Cliff. Once you arrive, navigate to the specific area depicted in the image above.

There, you will face off against the boss, Muddy Murder. Employ your formidable Eikonic abilities to defeat this opponent. Upon emerging victorious, you will be rewarded with the Gelatinous Mass, as well as experience points and Ability Points.

How to craft the Drakeslayer's Bracelets and Drakeslayer's Belt in Final Fantasy 16

Once you have successfully overcome the Notorious Marks and obtained the necessary crafting materials, proceed to engage with the Blacksmith located in the Hideaway. Following that, choose the Drakeslayer's Bracelets and, subsequently, the Drakeslayer's Belt. Finally, you will successfully accomplish the goal of crafting the Drakeslayer's armor set.

