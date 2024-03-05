How to defeat the White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been causing many problems for players. This enemy is encountered during the Livestock's Bane Side Quest. This mission takes you to Oliver's farm to help him with his troubles, where you discover that his livestock has been attacked by the White Terror.

We've endured the challenge of defeating this enemy, so you won't have to. Here's how to overcome the White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tips to beat the White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Barret is excellent for chip damage against the White Terror (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/IsaacCraftFTW123)

The White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a tough enemy, and its lack of weaknesses can leave you without a lot of options for attack. We recommend reaching level 18 before you try to take it on; this shouldn't be hard since you can easily farm XP in the game.

Here are some tips to deal with the White Terror:

Be on your guard: Blocking or guarding against the White Terror's attacks will allow you to build up the pressure meter quickly.

Blocking or guarding against the White Terror's attacks will allow you to build up the pressure meter quickly. Constantly Switching: If you keep switching between your party members, the White Terror will struggle to deal damage, and you can avoid losing party members.

If you keep switching between your party members, the White Terror will struggle to deal damage, and you can avoid losing party members. Place Barret in the back: Positioning Barret on the back lines will provide a big boost, as this helps him avoid damage while doing chip damage with his Gatling gun.

Positioning Barret on the back lines will provide a big boost, as this helps him avoid damage while doing chip damage with his Gatling gun. Use abilities together: Hitting the White Terror with multiple abilities will allow you to fill up the pressure meter and stagger your enemy quickly.

The White Terror is highly aggressive, so you might not get much of a window to heal. So, picking Aerith for the fight might not be a good choice. Instead, you can put the Magic Pot Materia on you or your teammates to help you heal.

Simply keep blocking or dodging while using abilities to build up its pressure meter, and you should be able to make short work of the White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Remember to constantly switch between characters while facing White Terror (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/IsaacCraftFTW123)

You will be awarded 74 Gil and a Beast Talon upon defeating this enemy. However, if you're still struggling, you might want to consider leveling up before you jump into the fray again.

Do note that the White Terror is only a one-time encounter, so you won't be able to farm this enemy. You are now equipped with everything you need to deal with the White Terror in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

