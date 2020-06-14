How to download GTA 5 on Laptop in 2020

GTA V was released in the year 2013, and has stood the test of time and is a great game to play, even in 2020.

It was recently announced as a title for the PS5, which stands as a testament to the quality of the game.

GTA V: Premium Edition comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

GTA V was just announced as a release in 2021 for PS5 at the reveal event and will receive a next-gen treatment and will be 'expanded and enhanced' for the new console.

What this expansion could mean can be interpreted in many ways since Rockstar hasn't revealed any information as to what additions they would be making to the game.

Fans are expecting a new story expansion in the form of a DLC. Some fans have been extremely vocal about their demand for a story expansion ever since the release of the game in 2013.

GTA V is one of the most successful video games of all time and continues to be a game that is played by a huge player-base, 7 years after its release.

Also Read: The Last of Us Trailer Song Sparks New Controversy

How to Download GTA V On PC

GTA V on Steam

GTA V is available on many different platforms, including PC. It can be downloaded from various online libraries such as Epic Games Store and Steam.

Steam is one of the most popular online marketplace for PC games, as it frequently runs discounts and sales on great PC titles. GTA V was available as a free purchase on Epic Games Store in the month of May.

Advertisement

Due to the game being available as a free title, it has seen a huge rise in the player count in 2020 on PC. Many players have flocked into GTA Online servers, which has made matchmaking a lot faster and players can jump into an online match easily.

GTA V is one of the best reviewed games of 2013 and has stood the test of time, and is still a great game to play in 2020. The game's fantastic single-player campaign is complimented very well by its online component, GTA: Online.

Also Read: How to bribe cops in GTA: Online?