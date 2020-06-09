How to download GTA Chinatown Wars on Android

GTA Chinatown Wars was an extremely well reviewed game on handheld consoles like PSP and Nintendo DS.

It is also available on Google Play Store for Android devices.

GTA Chinatown Wars

The GTA franchise has always released games that have spanned a wide range of platforms, not just the PC, Playstation and Xbox.

GTA games on handheld consoles such as Nintendo DS and PlayStation Portable and even the Gameboy Advance have seen moderate to high success.

One of the most successful games for the Nintendo DS and Playstation Portable was GTA: Chinatown Wars. A throwback to the top-down style of GTA games last seen in GTA I and GTA II.

The game received generally positive reviews from the critics and the fans seemed to love the new gameplay elements that were not seen in the previous games.

The game's core gameplay revolved around completing missions as usual. A new gameplay system gave the players the ability to purchase drugs and sell them to dealers to make money.

This proved to be highly controversial upon the game's release and Rockstar recieved a lot of backlash on this certain game element. But, the game was shipped with this feature in tact and was recieved very postively by the player base.

How to Download GTA: Chinatown Wars on Android

GTA Chinatown Wars on the Google Play Store

The game was specifically designed for handheld consoles, and since mobile gaming has taken over the space previously held by consoles, the game is available on Android.

GTA: Chinatown Wars is available for purchase from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices.

It is a well-developed game that seldom gets the recognition it deserves. GTA: Chinatown Wars could very well be the most perfect GTA game to be ported over to the Android and iOS.

The top-down nature and intriciate gameplay system allows for a far richer experience on mobile phones, making it a good buy for mobile phone gaming enthusiasts.

