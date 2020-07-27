How to download GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony on PC

GTA IV: Episodes from Liberty City is a single-player DLC expansion pack for GTA IV and is one of the best DLCs in all of gaming. Rather than just adding a couple of missions with some new ideas, the two games in the pack are good enough to be quality standalone games.

The two games included in the Episodes from Liberty City DLC are:

The Ballad of Gay Tony

The Lost and Damned

The Lost and Damned follows the story of The Lost MC as they struggle to survive in the brutal world of Liberty City. Meanwhile, The Ballad of Gay Tony is a much more lighthearted and glitzy affair and has players experience the exploits of a legendary nightclub owner and his bodyguard.

Both games received favourable reviews but GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony is often regarded as the more enjoyable game. It ditched much of the gloom and groundedness of GTA IV for a much more familiar tone.

GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony on Steam

"Niko Bellic, Johnny Klebitz, and Luis Lopez all have one thing in common – they live in the worst city in America."- Game description on Steam

Steam is the best way to download games on the PC as there are a number of sales that run throughout the year, which means games are available at much more reasonable prices.

The Ballad of Gay Tony isn't available as a standalone title or a DLC expansion but it comes with GTA IV: The Complete Edition on Steam.

The Complete Edition includes GTA IV, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. The game is one of the most underrated titles in the franchise's history and deserves a revisit in 2020.

The characters in the game are some of the most iconic in GTA history, and the titular Tony Prince even makes an appearance in GTA Online to help you run Nightclubs.