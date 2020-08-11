GTA San Andreas brings back a sense of nostalgia for many as they follow the story of the protagonist - Carl Johnson (CJ). The game is set in the fictional state of San Andreas. It was one of the first games of the franchise to introduce vast customization options, ranging from clothes to hairstyles and tattoos.

Taking note of the game's immense popularity on PC and consoles, Rockstar Games decided to port GTA San Andreas for mobile devices. The game was released for iOS and Android platforms in December 2013. Gradually, it was also released for Windows Phone and FireOS in subsequent months.

GTA San Andreas has expanded to newer boundaries on smartphones. In this article, we discuss how the players can download GTA San Andreas APK data.

How to download GTA San Andreas APK data

GTA San Andreas on the Google Play Store (Image Courtesy: Google Play Store)

The OBB or data file is an expansion document that is used by several android applications. The only legit way of downloading GTA San Andreas APK and OBB is by purchasing it from the Google Play Store. It can be bought at a modest rate. You need to follow these steps to download it.

Step 1: Search for GTA San Andreas on the Google Play Store using the search bar. You can also click on the link provided below to visit the download page of GTA San Andreas on the Play Store.

Click here.

Step 2: After making a successful purchase of the game, press on the install button.

Step 3: The game will take some time to download and install. Once downloaded, you're all set to launch the game and explore the streets of GTA San Andreas.

The players shouldn't download the game from any third-party sources as it is considered piracy, which is a very serious offence. They should instead download it from the official sources and support the developers of the game.