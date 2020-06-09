How to download GTA San Andreas original game for PC

GTA San Andreas is still a great game to play in 2020, even though it is nearly 16 years old at this point.

The original game is available on Steam for a very reasonable price.

GTA San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas is, without doubt, one of the most beloved installments in the franchise. Thanks to the relatively recent memes from last year, GTA: San Andreas was introduced to an entirely new player-base.

The majority of GTA's player base who have played since the HD era, have known GTA: San Andreas to be a classic of modern video gaming. Grove Street is the place that people eventually came to call 'home' after numerous playthroughs.

The game had a distinct 90s vibe that was represented well with the soundtrack, the vehicle, and especially in the clothing that was very, NWA inspired.

The advent of gangster rap with groups like NWA in the 90s provided a great soundtrack, and Los Santos was the perfect setting for the game, which was heavily inspired by Los Angeles.

Grove Street represented the inner city of Los Santos, which is speculated to be based on the real-life location of Compton.

How to download GTA San Andreas original game on PC

GTA San Andreas on Steam

GTA San Andreas is the highest-selling video game on PS2 and also saw massive success on PC, where it still sells a lot. The game is available in several online libraries, but the most popular one is Steam.

Download Link for GTA San Andreas Original PC Game

The game is still fantastic to play from start to end, and players can easily sink in long hours just cruising down Los Santos as CJ, the protagonist.

For a game released in 2004, GTA San Andreas still feels just as fresh and fun to play, with plenty in it for everyone. From an entertaining story to RPG like customization and especially a great soundtrack.

