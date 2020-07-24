How to download GTA San Andreas PC digital copy

GTA San Andreas is considered one of the finest games from the Grand Theft Auto series and is still immensely popular despite being almost 16 years old. Players get to experience the world of San Andreas in the shoes of Carl Johnson or CJ, who is the main protagonist of the game.

In this article, we talk about how players can download the digital version of GTA San Andreas on their PC.

How to download a digital copy of GTA San Andreas PC

GTA San Andreas on Steam

Players can download GTA San Andreas from the Steam store for a reasonable price. They can follow the steps given below to download the digital copy of the game:

Step 1: After successfully purchasing GTA San Andreas on the Steam store, log in to your Steam account.

Step 2: Visit the users’ game library.

Step 3: Click on GTA San Andreas present on the ribbon on the left side of the Steam application.

Step 4: Click the install button. The download for GTA San Andreas will begin.

GTA San Andreas is an old game, which means it has low hardware requirements. Most computers will be able to run the game smoothly.

Here are the minimum system requirements of the game:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 1 GHz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256MB of RAM

Graphics: 64MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6GB of free hard disk space

Players are advised to not engage in piracy and to download the game from official sources.