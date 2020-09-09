How to download GTA San Andreas on PC: Step-by-step guide and installation tips

GTA San Andreas, nearly 16 years after its release, is still one of the most beloved games in history. The game was a seminal entry not just in the GTA franchise but also in the entire open-world genre as a whole.

GTA San Andreas sold extremely well to become the highest-selling game of all time on the PS2. The game's unparalleled influence cannot be understated, and its popularity nearly a decade-and-a-half after its release is testament to its quality.

The game is still fun to play, even in 2020, and can rival some of the best games of today when it comes to sheer enjoyment. It is available on PC from Steam and for a fairly reasonable price.

How to download GTA San Andreas on PC

GTA San Andreas on Steam

GTA San Andreas is available on Steam by itself as well as with Vice City and Grand Theft Auto III as part of the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy.

The latter is one of the most value-for-money deals on Steam as the player can purchase 3 games at a very reasonable price.

As GTA San Andreas is nearly 16 years old at this point, most PCs and laptops should be able to run the game even with fairly dated hardware.

To download a game from Steam, players will need a Steam Account as well as the Steam App for their PC. Here's how you can go about it:

Create an Account on Steam

Select "Login" from the top of the screen. Under "Create," select "Join Steam" and create an account by following the instructions. Once complete, select the "Install Steam" button from the home screen. Once the download finishes, simply log in using your new credentials.

Once logged in with your Steam Account, look for GTA San Andreas in the search bar and purchase the game using any one of the various payment methods.

To purchase the game, simply follow these steps:

Search for "Grand Theft Auto San Andreas". From the game's page on Steam, select either version of the game by clicking "Add to Cart". Select "Purchase for Myself" and complete the payment process.