How to download GTA Vice City file for PC

GTA Vice City has always been a beloved game of the GTA series but it significantly rose in popularity post-2014 with the wave of 80s inspired art termed "Retrowave".

Movies like Drive, Blade Runner and Guardians of the Galaxy were instrumental in bringing about Retrowave. GTA Vice City subsequently soared in popularity and became the masses' most beloved entry in the GTA franchise.

The 80s neon-drenched streets of Vice City, inspired by Miami, has always been the subject of adoration from fans of the GTA franchise or fans of video games in general.

Vice City is truly a marvellous feat in game development. While it might not be the biggest play area, it is certainly one with a lot of character and personality.

GTA Vice City is fondly remembered for its many memorable and iconic characters such as Ken Rosenberg, Col Cortez and the protagonist Tommy Vercetti, played by the phenomenal Ray Liotta.

How to download GTA Vice City on PC

The game is currently available across many platforms, including Android devices. It was highly successful on consoles as well as PCs and is now equally as popular on Android and iOS devices.

GTA Vice City is available on Steam and usually for very reasonable prices. The game also comes in the "Grand Theft Auto Trilogy", which contains both the games preceding and succeeding it namely: Grand Theft Auto III and San Andreas.

The trilogy is one of the most beloved entries in the franchise and is currently available at a very attractive price on Steam. The game's system requirements are relatively quite modest, given that it is nearly 18 years old at this point.

Advertisement

However, if the somewhat dated graphics don't bother players, they should have absolutely no problem getting drawn into the fascinating world of crime in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Steam Download Link