How to download GTA Vice City on a laptop?

GTA Vice City is one of the games that evoke the feeling of nostalgia in the gaming community. It is a video game that connects with our fondest memories of childhood gaming. This game was one of the main pillars of gaming and the start of a franchise for Grand Theft Auto.

GTA Vice broke many records and has a stellar storyline to back its fun fast-paced sandbox gameplay. If we compare the graphics of this game to the present generation of games, there would be without a doubt a lot of differences. However, if we compare the games that were out during the year GTA Vice City was released, then we would realise that this game is a masterpiece.

For PC gamers out there who still haven't played this game or are new to PC gaming, be sure to check this one out.

How to download and install GTA Vice City on a laptop?

#1: Visit this google drive link and download the RAR file.

#2: After downloading the file, extract the 'setup' file.

#3: Go to the setup file and install GTA Vice City.

#4: Play the game.

What is GTA Vice City?

GTA Vice City features a long mission-based objective to fulfill. It has tons of cheat codes to use and is a fun game to play. If your PC doesn't have the lastest graphics, this is the game that you should definitely try and enjoy.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has one of the best open-world games in the world. GTA 5 is one of the games that started the big success phenomenon. It is the latest addition to the franchise and GTA 6 is now under speculation.