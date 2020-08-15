GTA Vice City brings a sense of nostalgia for many players. The iconic game is based on the city of Miami, and the open-world gameplay is what made everyone a fan. It was the second game from the Grand Theft Auto 3D era and released in 2002.

Upon its worldwide release, the game sold over 1.4 million copies, making it the fastest-selling game in history at the time.

Many players wish to revisit these memories and look for ways to download the game and play it offline. In this article, we see how to download this game in PCs.

Also read: GTA San Andreas vs GTA Vice City: Five major differences

How to download GTA Vice City for PC and play offline

GTA Vice City on Steam

Steam is one of the most popular game libraries, and is trusted by millions of gamers across the world. Players can avail GTA Vice City from here at a modest rate.

Here is the link to GTA Vice City on the Steam store. Players can download the game after making a successful purchase.

The users should only download the game from the official sources, and not indulge in piracy, as it is a severe offence. Buying the game from official sources would also support the developers.

Considering the game is over 17 years old, it has very modest requirements, and almost any modern PC can run it.

Advertisement

Here are the minimum requirements for GTA Vice City

(Source: Steam)