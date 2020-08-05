How to download and install GTA San Andreas on any platform

Grand Theft Auto is probably the most beloved and famous series among the gamers. There are currently sixteen games in the series including two DLC packs and a dedicated multiplayer title GTA 5.

Among all the titles included in the GTA franchise, San Andreas is one of the most notable titles where players take control of the central character Carl Johnson 'CJ' whose main objective is to complete the challenges and involve in other open-world activities. It will be hard to find someone who doesn't know about the legendary GTA San Andreas game.

The game is available in all the platforms such as PC, Console, Android and iOS and can be easily installed on any of them. Here's an essential guide for users who want to play GTA San Andreas on their devices.

How to download and install GTA San Andreas?

PC/Laptop (Windows)

Players can purchase an official copy of GTA San Andreas from the website of Rockstar Games. Gamers who prefer the Steam client can also grab a copy from the store section at an affordable price.

Android

The only legitimate way of playing GTA San Andreas on Android devices is by purchasing and downloading it from Google Play Store. Several websites are involved in distributing cracked files, which is strictly against the privacy policy of the game's publishers. Moreover, downloading games from third-party sources always carries a risk to the security of the device as they might contain viruses.

Here are the steps to be followed to download and install GTA San Andreas on Android:

Open Google Play Store on the Android device. Type GTA San Andreas in the search bar. Tap on the most relevant result and click on the purchase button. Fill in payment details and complete the transaction. Hit the instal button once the transaction is successful.

iPhone/iPad (iOS)

The installation process of GTA San Andreas in iOS devices is almost the same as that of Android devices. Users have to purchase the game from the the Apple Store and can download the files officially once the payment is successful. Here is the link to formally buy GTA San Andreas for iPhone and iPad devices.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas System Requirements (Minimum)